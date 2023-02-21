Kristin Cavallari Gets Honest About Her Romantic Life, Including Tyler Cameron

The 'Hills' alum confirms where she stands with Bachelor Nation's Tyler Cameron.

Kristin Cavallari isn't accepting a rose from Tyler Cameron any time soon.

Despite being linked to the Bachelor Nation alum on several occasions, Cavallari confirmed there's nothing going on between her and the former Bachelorette contestant.

"Tyler I've known for about a year," she shared on the Feb. 20 episode of Broad Ideas With Rachel Bilson . " He is one of the nicest, most down-to-earth, laid back on the planet. He was my New Year's date. We talk a lot. We're not dating. I think he's such a great guy [but] we're both so busy."

When host Rachel Bilson remarked that Cameron is "so cute," Cavallari agreed, calling him "honestly the hottest guy" she's ever seen.

She added, "And he's hotter in person if you can believe it."

But even though Cavallari is very attracted to Cameron, she has a good reason for not dating him at the moment.

"I sit here and I think I want a relationship, but really I’m like, ‘I don't have the time,’" Cavallari noted to Bilson. "I wanna just be mom and then, you know, work-wise my schedule is pretty busy until May, and then I'll have a bit more free time, but I just need to hunker down right now and focus on me. And not to say that I'm not, you know, dating a little bit or talking to some people or whatever, but anything serious, I'm just not in a place for it right now, which is fine."

Cavallari and Cameron notably shared a steamy kiss during a photoshoot for the Laguna Beach alum's clothing and jewelry line last year. The were later seen getting cozy on New Year's Eve , which sparked speculation that their chemistry had transcended beyond set.

Cavallari was previously married to former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler . After seven years of marriage, they announced their divorce in April 2020, and it was finalized in June 2022.