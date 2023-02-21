Open in App
Belmont County, OH
See more from this location?
WTRF- 7News

Over $50,000 in grant money coming to Belmont County non-profits

By Dan Mayeres,

11 days ago

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Over $50,000 in grant money is in the hands of 12 non-profits and other organizations that serve Belmont County.

The money was awarded through the Belmont County Enrichment Fund, which is administered though The Community Foundation of the Ohio Valley and it’s affiliate GIVE Belmont County.

The group was formed back in 2013 by a group of Belmont County landowners and the former Rice Energy in an effort to give back to the community. Some of the organizations receiving money include Wheeling Health Right.

The largest amount of money was awarded to Union Local School, who will use it for technology upgrades.

“These organizations do so much good. One of the good parts of being part of the committee is learning about the non-profits and charities in Belmont County and how much they give, the passion, and our county is so much enriched because of these groups.”

Lova Ebbert. Belmont County Enrichment Fund Member

“It’s funding that will actually serve Belmont County residents. We always have about 1900 people in Belmont County and it will help us to provide the heath came and dental care and medications that they need.”

Kathie Brown, Executive Director, Wheeling

“Technology in todays world is so important. So to be able to give our students and our teachers this opportunity, we are very grateful.”

Bernie Thompson Asst. Treasurer, Union Local Schools

In just over ten years, the Belmont County Enrichment has given out nearly $600,000 to non-profits and various organizations throughout the county.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Ohio Valley business reopens after devastating fire
Triadelphia, WV2 days ago
Ohio Senators introduce The Railway Safety Act to prevent future train disasters
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Ohio senator says rail lines focus on greed not safety
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Southwestern Energy employees spent the day helping YWCA Wheeling get ready for multi-million dollar renovations
Wheeling, WV3 days ago
Luxury condos the latest addition to Wheeling building boom
Wheeling, WV1 day ago
New Manchester Elementary hosts “Community Read Aloud” event
New Manchester, WV1 day ago
WV bowling record set in Weirton
Weirton, WV10 hours ago
Women’s Giving Circle awards grants totaling more than $42,000
Wheeling, WV4 days ago
150 years of downtown Wheeling department stores remembered
Wheeling, WV2 days ago
Person dies at former National Steel site on Frontier property in West Virginia
Weirton, WV3 days ago
Medic bags distributed to West Virginia’s EMS workforce
Wheeling, WV4 days ago
7th graders team up with education majors for the H.E.S.S. Mentoring Program
Wheeling, WV2 days ago
Millions of dollars and hundreds of orange barrels mean lots of construction in Moundsville
Moundsville, WV4 days ago
Person dead from overdose in Belmont County
Bellaire, OH3 days ago
Wheeling’s River City Restaurant prepares for 26th annual Celtic Festival
Wheeling, WV1 day ago
One vehicle accident on Ohio side of Moundsville Bridge
Moundsville, WV1 day ago
West Virginia woman files lawsuit over Camp Lejeune litigation phone calls
Wheeling, WV1 day ago
Mayor Elliott says business will be booming when TBT comes to town
Wheeling, WV4 days ago
Woodsdale Elementary School unveils upgrades, security improvements at open house
Wheeling, WV3 days ago
Ohio County home destroyed in fire, family safe
Wheeling, WV3 days ago
Bethany College education program still accredited, pausing for a year for improvements
Bethany, WV3 days ago
Jefferson County, Ohio house fire ruled arson; $5,000 reward
Rayland, OH3 days ago
Trinity Health System celebrates 100th TAVR procedure
Steubenville, OH4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy