Madras, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Coffee with a Cop brings community and law enforcement together

By Kiva Hanson,

11 days ago

On Thursday, Feb. 16, Midtown Coffee, located in downtown Madras, was bustling with local law enforcement and community members meeting over coffee. The event was put on by the coffee shop and had officers from Oregon State Police, Madras Police Department, Warm Springs Fire and Safety and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Many community members also joined, and enjoyed donuts donated by Erickson's Thriftway and house made coffee. Coffee with a Cop is part of a national campaign to connect law enforcement with the communities they serve to discuss issues and break down barriers. The event has no set agenda or presentations and is aimed to answer community questions for local law enforcement. The coffee shop plans to host the event quarterly moving forward.

