Open in App
Columbia, MO
See more from this location?
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia Board of Education candidates speak at forum; disagree on gender-affirming closets

By ABC 17 News Team,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fSQSD_0kv76Y0l00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Candidates for the Columbia Board of Education spoke Tuesday night at a forum held by the Boone County Pachyderm Club.

The forum was held at the Grand Cru restaurant on Providence Road in south Columbia.

Candidates for the April 4 election include Paul Harper, John T. Potter, Christopher Horn, James Edward Gordon, John Lyman, April Ferrao and Chuck Basye.

Questions were asked by a representative for the Boone County Pachyderm Club regarding various issues seen throughout Columbia Public Schools.

One topic that caused some contention among candidates was gender-affirming closets for some high school students in the area.

Each candidate’s view on the topic:

April Ferrao : “Nothing really should be being done behind parents backs. Again, educating students, parents are intimately involved in that and it should be a collaborative approach.”

James Gordon: "They are living in a world that we will not fully understand and I want to challenge all of us to embrace that. That's the thing I want most for all of our public education system"

Paul Harper: "It was known by everybody. There's parents (who) support, but it had to go through the school district. It was known. There was nobody hiding it, but it's for all students."

Former state Rep. Chuck Bayse : “Parents are being shut out of a lot of things and it should not be happening."

Columbia School Board Vice President Chris Horn: "This is for kids that come to school who need clothes. This is for kids who lose their homes and don't have anything to wear, so this is a great thing that these students did."

John Lyman: "Parents... I mean this is not a statement about parents being bad or anything, but just being involved and knowing what's going on in your students lives... the closet being available for everyone, excellent.

John Potter: "I think the board did change it for parents to be more involved. But I think it could be easier for parents to access, so parents need to be involved in that."

The last day to register to vote for this election is Wednesday, March 8.

The post Columbia Board of Education candidates speak at forum; disagree on gender-affirming closets appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Columbia, MO newsLocal Columbia, MO
Boone County Commission to hold another information session about ARPA funds
Columbia, MO2 days ago
As international filmmakers visit Missouri, lawmakers move forward with movie tax credits
Columbia, MO7 hours ago
New group asks for more transparency from City of Columbia
Columbia, MO5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Columbia council leaders set to announce results of a survey on trash collection
Columbia, MO4 days ago
True/False ‘March March’ parade to cause traffic impacts in downtown Columbia
Columbia, MO1 day ago
JC Public Works announces more street closures
Jefferson City, MO1 day ago
Parson holds ceremonial signing for state worker pay raise bill
Fulton, MO4 days ago
Two of three candidates vying for city council attend town hall
Columbia, MO7 days ago
Lake of the Ozarks resort development seeks tax financing
Osage Beach, MO1 day ago
Man charged in relation to Homecoming shooting in Downtown Columbia
Columbia, MO3 days ago
Fayette still under boil water order
Fayette, MO1 day ago
Indictment filed for woman accused of pointing gun at house with children inside
Columbia, MO1 day ago
Trial in Columbia murder case pushed back to June
Columbia, MO5 days ago
Two arrested for alleged burglary in Audrain County
Middletown, MO7 hours ago
Nightly lane closures on Rocheport Bridge announced by MoDOT
Rocheport, MO2 days ago
Four people displaced after Jefferson City house fire
Jefferson City, MO19 hours ago
CFD finds and puts out fire in south Columbia
Columbia, MO2 days ago
True/False Film Fest kicks off, will last four days in Downtown Columbia
Columbia, MO3 days ago
Jefferson City announces launch of parking app
Jefferson City, MO4 days ago
MU pays more than $100,000 for water damage at Faurot Field
Columbia, MO5 days ago
Columbia police seek help finding ‘porch pirate’ as reports grow nationally
Columbia, MO1 day ago
Columbia murder trial delayed for man accused of 2006 killing
Columbia, MO6 days ago
Red Cross and Holts Summit Fire Department team up to install free smoke alarms
Holts Summit, MO22 hours ago
Kansas man arrested in Cooper County, accused of fighting deputy
Roeland Park, KS5 days ago
Jury trial dates set for woman accused of killing 4-year-old boy
Jefferson City, MO3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy