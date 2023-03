Benzinga

What Happened To Kohl's Stock Today? By Sean Torres, 11 days ago

By Sean Torres, 11 days ago

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) shares traded lower in sympathy with Walmart and Dillard’s after the retailers reported their quarterly financial results. What Happened: On Tuesday, Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Dillard’s (NYSE: DDS) reported ...