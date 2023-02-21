Illinois quick hits: No-cash bail hearing set; Lightfoot walks comments back

No-cash bail hearing set

The Illinois Supreme Court on March 14 will hear the appeal of a lower court's ruling that the state's no-cash bail law is unconstitutional.

The law was put on hold by the state's high court just before it was to take effect statewide Jan. 1. A Kankakee County judge found the law unconstitutional after dozens of state's attorneys sued to bock the measure.

Lightfoot walks comments back

Just one week before the election, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot backtracked on comments she made suggesting that South Side voters who don’t vote for her reelection should not vote at all.

After casting her vote at Northwestern Illinois University Monday, Lightfoot said she misspoke and didn’t mean to imply that people should not participate in elections. One of her opponents, activist Ja’Mal Green, said in a tweet that Lightfoot’s “desperation was showing.”

Grain bin safety week

The Illinois Department of Agriculture is encouraging Illinois farmers to set aside time to recognize Grain Bin Safety Week this week and review safety practices while working in and around grain bins.

According to researchers at Purdue University, more than 900 cases of grain engulfment have been reported with a fatality rate of 62% in the past 50 years ending in 2010. Officials said it only takes 4 seconds for a full grown adult to sink to their knees in flowing grain and 20 seconds to be completely buried in grain.