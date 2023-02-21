Open in App
Atlanta, GA
See more from this location?
Larry Brown Sports

Hawks make big decision on head coach Nate McMillan

By Darryn Albert,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y2YmW_0kv75IAa00

March 24, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

After being led by head coach Nate McMillan for the last three seasons, the Atlanta Hawks are moving in a different direction.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday that the Hawks have fired McMillan. Assistant coach Joe Prunty is expected to be Atlanta’s interim coach, Wojnarowski adds.

McMillan, who was in his 19th season as an NBA head coach for his fourth different team, took over for the Hawks in the 2020-21 season. He led the team to a conference finals berth that year (only their second in franchise history) but was less successful in the two seasons after. McMillan finishes his Hawks tenure with a record of 99-80 (.553), including going 43-39 last season and 29-30 this season.

What may have done McMillan in was his deteriorating relationship with Atlanta’s franchise player Trae Young. The two reportedly had a heated incident in December . There was even talk that McMillan was thinking about resigning from his post .

McMillan won’t have to worry about resigning now though since the Hawks have made the decision for him by letting him go. He now becomes Atlanta’s second head coach firing in less than two calendar years (after predecessor Lloyd Pierce, who also had reported issues with Young ).

The post Hawks make big decision on head coach Nate McMillan appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
"Y'all don't ever have to watch me play ever again" - Kevin Durant sounds off on hate from Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Draymond Green reacts to big trash talk from Dillon Brooks
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Schefter: Aaron Rodgers likely choosing between retirement and 1 AFC team
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Embarrassing graphic of Russell Westbrook goes viral
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
College basketball player ejected after throwing huge punch in SIUE-UT Martin game
Martin, TN2 days ago
Hall of Famer Jason Taylor lands big new coaching job
Coral Gables, FL2 days ago
CJ Stroud shares why he does not want to get drafted by 1 NFC team
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Top WR prospect tells 1 team to draft him
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
NBA issues response to Ja Morant gun video
Memphis, TN18 hours ago
Bulls starter unhappy with team?
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Anthony Richardson compares himself to former MVP quarterback
Gainesville, FL12 hours ago
LeBron James inserts himself into tweet wishing reporter well
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Juan Soto already benefiting big from new MLB rule
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Zack Greinke making 1 big change for 2023 season
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Ex-Panthers owner Jerry Richardson dies at 86
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Report reveals Bears’ asking price for No. 1 pick
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Jonathan Isaac suffers another tough injury break
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Suns hiring notable executive away from opposing NBA team
Phoenix, AZ13 hours ago
XFL reinstates player accused of leaking plays to opponent
Orlando, FL21 hours ago
Another NFL team open to trading their top-5 draft pick?
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Bears have unusual way of testing prospects at NFL Combine
Chicago, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy