‘Physical 100’: Miracle Nelson Is Not Ashamed of Being Eliminated, Instead He Felt ‘Accomplishment and Gratitude’ [Exclusive]

Miracle Nelson is one of the contestants who joined Netflix ‘s Physical 100 hoping to compete against some of the best South Korea has to offer. Having started his career as a dancer, Miracle took up bodybuilding when he moved to Korea . His impressive physique was up to par with the other 99 competitors during the competition series. While fans rooted for him, Miracle was eliminated during the pre-finale, but he told Showbiz Cheatsheet he did not take it at heart.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Physical 100 finale.]

Contestant Miracle Nelson for ‘Physical 100’ series | via Netflix

Miracle competed in the Prometheus challenge during the ‘Physical 100’ pre-finale

While the contestants dealt with a 1.5-ton ship as a team, the pre-finale quest had individual members fight off elimination. Physical 100 used Greek mythology to inspire its difficult challenges that tested the competitors’ endurance, speed, strength, and agility. Miracle chose to do the Prometheus challenge. The Greek figure fought with Zeus in the rebellion but later stole fire to give to humanity before being punished.

The challenge was in the form of an obstacle course. Each contestant had to jump over an obstacle, run through muddy and wet terrain, and reach a lit torch. The race is repeated until only one contestant remains. Physical 100’s Miracle went up against the other non-Korean contestant Dustin Nippert . Park Jin-yong and Seol Ki-kwan also partook in the challenge. Miracle felt confident in his ability to win the challenge and felt “prepared.” Even Ki-kwan commented, “I was really hoping Miracle wouldn’t participate in this one.”

Miracle seems to have been the top competitor, but was it enough? Nippert was the first to be eliminated, followed by Ki-kwan. The tension was palpable as Miracle went up against national luger Jin-yong. But even Miracle was worried about making a mistake that could cost him the win. It was a close battle to the torch, and by a mere hand, Jin-yong secured the win. Slightly frustrated, Miracle admitted he would have scaled the wall differently.

In an interview with Showbiz Cheatsheet, Miracle explained the challenge and why he was ultimately not upset about being eliminated from Physical 100.

Miracle explains losing in ‘Physical 100’ was not bad as he battled against an Olympian

For fans, Miracle is still a winner, having reached the pre-finale and beating out 80 other competitors. Going into the Prometheus challenge, Miracle has his eye on the prize. But he admits it was still nerve-wracking when realizing who he would go up against. “But also going against an olympian, a legend in bodybuilding, and a legend in baseball. It was quite scary because we did not know who we were going against until go time. So there was no time for strategies,” explained Miracle.

The pre-finale challenge was all about in-the-moment athleticism. There is no denying that Miracle impressed everyone with how far he had come in the competition series. He told Showbiz Cheatsheet that losing was not as bad as fans believed. “It was hurtful I did not win, but like I said, it’s a game. There are winners and losers, and the guy who won was a really nice guy. I mean, losing to a top Olympic athlete isn’t such a bad thing,” he said.

Miracle went into Physical 100 with a stable mindset knowing there would be eliminations. “Everyone on the show did their best, and it’s a game, there have to be winners and losers,” he expressed. But fans want to know if destroying the plaster bust of his torso was just as heartbreaking as it appeared. In the first episodes, the early eliminations felt gutted having to destroy their chiseled bodies so early on.

For Miracle, destroying the bust was the exact opposite. “For me, it was more of a feeling of accomplishment and gratitude out of 100 people as one of the youngest placing Top 6 was a big deal,” he explained. Miracle was a top contender by far and easily was up to par. When destroying his bust, he did an impressive flip and smiled. “I never imagined it’s be something this amazing,” he said and thanked everyone for the opportunity.

Jo Jin-hyeong cracked a few jokes about Miracle’s flips during ‘Physical 100’

Netflix Korea has banded together some contestants to get their reactions to the challenges and break down their thoughts. During the Prometheus challenge, Miracle admitted to being traumatized by the falling water after Physical 100 . He comically admitted he thinks about it when he takes a shower.

But his comrade, Jo Jin-hyeong could not help but crack a few jokes at Miracle about his flips on Physical 100 . During the challenge, Miracle can be seen doing several elaborate and unplanned flips. “Why did you spin? It must be because you’re a dancer. You danced without even realizing it,” said Jin-hyeong. The Strongman kept pointing it out and said Miracle does it out of “habit.”

Olympic skeleton racer Sung-bin comically teases Miracle did it for the camera. If fans watch the challenge, they will notice that Sung-bin also commented that Miracle got too “acrobatic” when going over the barricade. Fans do not hold Miracle’s inherent dancing flare against him; instead, it is a welcome fun.

Physical 100 is available to stream on Netflix .