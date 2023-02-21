This Levitating Globe LED Light At 52% Off Will Make You a Believer of Magic

If you work a desk job, chances are you are staring at the same stuff all day long. but that desk is your canvas and what goes on it should reflect your interests and who you are as a person. Or at the very least, it should have some cool toy on it that makes you go, “Whoa.”

Look at this floating globe and tell me it doesn’t make you go, “Whoa.” The magnets at the top and bottom of the frame keep the globe afloat and spinning. It does so silently as to not be a distraction to anyone in your surroundings and has an LED light to look extra cool in low-light settings. It comes in three different colors—silver, blue, or gold. I’m partial to the gold myself.

The gravity-defying globe is a big hit on Amazon, raking in over 1,700 reviews and earning a 4.5-star rating. The globe typically goes for $58 but right now you can score one for yourself or a loved one for over half off—bringing the price down to just $28.

It makes an easy gift for just about anyone or maybe even a perfect gift for yourself. Husband? Get them a levitating globe. Colleague? Get them a levitating globe. Child? Well, you get the idea. So if you messed up and missed Valentine’s Day or if you have a birthday coming up you’re not sure what to get that person, now you know what to do. Get them a levitating globe.

Magnetic Levitation Floating Globe with LED Light

$28.07 $57.99

