Fabius, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Extraordinary Talent of the week: Phoebe Donaghy

By Carrie LazarusMegan Hatch,

11 days ago

FABIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s a stressful time for high school seniors who want to study music in college. They’re busy traveling to campuses to audition.

Tonight, Carrie Lazarus introduces us to a musician who’s about to get a new instrument to take with her to college.

When her older sisters started playing instruments, 9-year-old Phoebe Donaghy begged to be allowed to learn too. Her mom pulled out her old clarinet and the teachers at Fabius Pompey let Phoebe start a year early.

“I think music is a great way to get across messages that you can’t express with words,” said Donaghy.

Right from the start, her teachers said Donaghy was “crazy good.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sVi0v_0kv71v0j00
Phoebe Donaghy with her clarinet.

She’s served as the principal clarinet in the Symphoria Young Artist’s Orchestra (NYSSMA) and has played in every honors ensemble available to her including all-county and all-state.

Donaghy also plays softball and she wishes the arts were valued the way sports are.

“They’re both good things for the community. I think they should be on equal standing and not put one above the other,” said Donaghy.

Donaghy is planning to major in music this Fall and she’ll need a better instrument. With three girls in college, the Donaghys applied to the Extraordinary Talent fund for help.

When asked what Donaghy thought when she found out she was going to get support, she said, “I was like is this real is this actually happening. Thank you so much it means the world to me.”

Phoebe Donaghy, our Extraordinary Talent of the Week

Carrie has a fund to help young musicians afford lessons and instruments. You can donate here.

