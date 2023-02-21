Open in App
Boynton Beach, FL
See more from this location?
WPTV West Palm Beach

Driver visiting Florida almost loses license after case of mistaken identity

By Dave Bohman,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10JP6A_0kv71QqK00

Catherine Edelman set out for a weekend drive from her sister's home in Boynton Beach.

"I love driving," she said from behind the wheel. "I think it's the ultimate freedom"

But the Chicago native feared this might be her last drive for a while.

Her Illinois driver's license expires on Feb. 20.

"I didn't do anything wrong," she said.

The Illinois Department of State notified her in September that it could not renew her license.

The letter read "the National Problem Driver Pointer System is showing that your driving privileges may be revoked, suspended, canceled or refused in the state(s) below."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZY5w2_0kv71QqK00 WPTV
Catherine Edelman explains to Contact 5 about the mix-up concerning her driver's license.

As she read on, she learned that the state is Florida.

So, she called Florida's Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

"The person that I spoke with knew the problem and said, 'Look, we can see this isn't you,'" Edelman said. "'It's an incident that happened in August 1986,' with apparently another Catherine Edelman."

Contact 5's online search found 24 people named "Catherine Edelman" in the U.S., including four in Florida.

This Catherine Edelman who feared her license was about to expire then sent copies of her Social Security card and birth certificate to create what is called a "Not Me" letter to clear her name.

She also logged her calls to the State Highway Safety Department, where she said she was often disconnected or told to call back later.

With the problem unresolved, Catherine Edelman contacted WPTV when there were just four days before her license was set to expire.

"I didn't sleep last night," Edelman said. "I'm about to be 61 years old. I need my driver's license."

Edelman is an art dealer, who needs to drive to work.

So, Contact 5 made calls and sent emails to Florida's Department of  Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to see if we could help.

WPTV didn't hear back by the end of last week, and Edelman was at her wit's end.

"I'm even thinking about flying to Tallahassee, but I'm hoping not to have to," Edelman said.

She didn't have to fly to Tallahassee.

After WPTV's calls and emails, Department Director of Communications Molly Best confirmed Florida no longer had a stop on Edelman's efforts to renew her Illinois license, writing Contact 5 that "the customer was contacted yesterday, and we were happy to have resolved this issue for her."

Edelman called the Illinois Department of State and said they told her it may take two or three days to process her license renewal.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 developers hope to keep UF campus alive in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach, FL1 day ago
'Live Local Act' prompts concerns in Martin County
Stuart, FL3 days ago
Man distributing antisemitic flyers appears in court, wants charge dismissed
Atlantis, FL1 day ago
Bicyclist, 66, hit, killed by truck in Boca Raton
Boca Raton, FL1 day ago
Pahokee man faces charges in death of woman struck, killed walking on sidewalk
Pahokee, FL17 hours ago
Officer chases down driver who crashed into patrol car
West Palm Beach, FL1 day ago
FAU students face housing crunch as parents seek answers
Boca Raton, FL3 days ago
Police: Man, 61, responsible for hourslong Boca Raton standoff
Boca Raton, FL3 days ago
Automated alert on iPhone helps deputies rescue crash victim
Indiantown, FL3 days ago
'Women Build' helping resident achieve homeownership in Delray Beach
Delray Beach, FL2 days ago
Boynton Beach man sentenced to life in prison in 2019 murder
Boynton Beach, FL17 hours ago
Boat with 50 migrants intercepted near Lake Worth Beach
Lake Worth, FL5 days ago
Man shot himself in head after traffic stop, police say
Boynton Beach, FL2 days ago
School lockdown highlights need for Spanish-speaking officers
Lake Worth, FL1 day ago
Antisemitic graffiti found at Century Village in West Boca
Boca Raton, FL7 days ago
Indiantown Baptist Church burglarized, including piano, organ
Indiantown, FL12 hours ago
Boynton Beach man recounts experiences at a high-risk juvenile facility
Boynton Beach, FL4 days ago
3 men arrested in fatal shooting in November
Pahokee, FL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy