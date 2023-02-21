Stonington officer improving after Monday crash

Stonington ― Police said a veteran sergeant who was injured when a car struck his cruiser Monday while he directed traffic at a road job on Route 184, remained in stable condition at Rhode Island Hospital Monday and was “moving in a positive direction.”

Sgt. Mario Ritacco was injured and flown by Life Star helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital after the late morning accident.

Deputy Chief Todd Olson said Tuesday that police expected to release the name of the driver and possible charges against him on Wednesday.

Olson has said Ritacco was accompanying a cable television crew that was working along the road, and his marked police cruiser was in the eastbound lane as he directed traffic through area. Olson said that as the car approached from the east, it was apparent to Ritacco that the car was not going to stop. That’s when Ritacco went behind the car to avoid being struck. The car then hit the cruiser and the cruiser struck Ritacco.

Route 184 was closed for several hours in the area of Jeremy Hill Road as the state police accident reconstruction unit investigated. The road reopened at 3:40 p.m.