New Mexico State
KRQE News 13

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham joins Reproductive Freedom Alliance

By Audrey Claire Davis,

11 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has joined with 19 counterparts from other U.S. states to create a coalition to back abortion rights. Together, the governors have launched the Reproductive Freedom Alliance.

Lujan Grisham’s office says the organization will work to preserve access to abortions and other related reproductive health issues. The Reproductive Freedom Alliance group identifies itself as a nonpartisan organization that is open to all governors. However, all 20 governors who formed the organization are Democrats.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

