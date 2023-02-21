Open in App
Arkansas State
FOX 16 News

Arkansas senator files legislation to build ‘Monument to the Unborn’ on state capitol grounds

By Alex Kienlen,

11 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Legislation proposed Tuesday would place a “Monument to the Unborn” on the Arkansas Capitol grounds.

Senate Bill 307 calls for a monument “on the State Capitol grounds commemorating unborn children aborted during the era of Roe v. Wade.” The monument would be financed by gifts, grants and donations.

Abortion would be felony murder in Arkansas if proposed legislation passes

According to the legislation’s terms, no state funds would be used to create or install the monument.

The bill states that responsibility for locating the monument would fall to the Secretary of State. The Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission will oversee the selection of an artist and the monument’s design by the proposed legislation’s terms, with final approval by the Secretary of State.

The bill also allows the Attorney General to defend it from any legal challenges or appoint a private law firm to defend the monument.

Proposed Arkansas bill would create abortion exception for fetuses with no chance of survival

The bill is sponsored by Sen. Kim Hammer (R-Benton).

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

