Xperi: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Xperi Inc. (XPER) on Tuesday reported a loss of $297 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of $7.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The media software company posted revenue of $135.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $757.5 million, or $18.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $502.3 million.

Xperi expects full-year revenue in the range of $510 million to $540 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XPER at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XPER