Clearwater Analytics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Boise, Idaho-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The automated investment accounting software developer posted revenue of $82.7 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $80.5 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $8 million, or 4 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $303.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Clearwater Analytics said it expects revenue in the range of $83 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $361 million to $364 million.

