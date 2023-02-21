Open in App
Acton, MA
See more from this location?
Boston

Lunenburg man identified, arraigned in 10-year-old Acton train station rape case

By Clara McCourt,

11 days ago

"We do not give up on these cases."

A Massachusetts man is facing a felony charge for allegedly raping a woman at an MBTA station in 2013, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced Tuesday.

Christopher Aldrich, 28, of Lunenburg, was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of aggravated rape stemming from an incident at South Acton station. Aldridge was located in what authorities are calling a one in three sextillion (1 in 3,000,000,000,000,000,000,000) DNA match.

On June 18, 2013, Aldrich allegedly threatened a 22-year-old victim with a knife, raped her, and fled on foot, the DA said. The victim issued a 911 call to Acton police, and was transported to a local hospital. At the time, no security cameras were installed at the station, Ryan said.

A DNA profile was created from a rape kit, but over 8 years, no match was found, Ryan said. In November 2022, Aldrich was involved in a one-car collision when his Ford Crown Victoria struck a utility pole on School Street in Acton. Police collected a DNA sample from the items in his car, which matched the profile.

A warrant was issued for Aldrich’s arrest late last week, Ryan said. He was arraigned in Concord District Court Tuesday, during which he was ordered held without bail after a dangerousness hearing. Aldrich will appear in court again on March 22.

In Tuesday’s news conference, Ryan was joined by state, local, and MBTA police, as well as the executive director of The Center for Hope and Healing in Lowell.

Ryan said authorities have remained in communication with the victim “over time,” and she received the news with “relief and gratitude.”

“We do not give up on these cases,” Ryan said. “The arsenal of tools we have continues to grow.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Massachusetts State newsLocal Massachusetts State
Teen riding moped dies after crash with dump truck in Dedham
Dedham, MA4 days ago
Rat poison is believed to have caused a local bald eagle’s death. Now, hundreds are calling for its ban.
Arlington, MA1 day ago
‘Particularly devastating’: Bald eagle ‘MK’ succumbs to poisoning after being rescued in Arlington
Arlington, MA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Boston man charged with rape in 2014 cold case
Boston, MA2 days ago
Officials investigating suspicious death of 79-year-old in Malden
Malden, MA2 days ago
Transit Police ask for help IDing man who allegedly propositioned preteen girls at North Quincy station
Quincy, MA2 days ago
Former RMV manager, driving school owner charged for driving test bribery scams
Brockton, MA2 days ago
New video shows moment car was stolen with toddler inside
Lawrence, MA3 days ago
Roslindale man arrested after allegedly spraying ‘unknown liquid’ in T rider’s face
Boston, MA4 days ago
Boston police ask for help finding missing 15-year-old Hyde Park girl
Boston, MA4 days ago
‘Extremely concerned:’ Mass. inspector general urges BPS to get school buses running on time
Boston, MA3 days ago
Check your pockets! $100,000 Mass Cash ticket bought last year is about to expire
Dedham, MA1 day ago
With an eye on accountability, new State Auditor Diana DiZoglio plans to audit the MBTA
Boston, MA1 day ago
Mass. has 2 of the best coastal small towns in America, according to USA Today readers
Marblehead, MA1 day ago
Snow maps: How much accumulation to expect in Mass.
Boston, MA2 days ago
Winner of $33 million Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in Belchertown claims prize
Belchertown, MA1 day ago
TSA continues to confiscate more guns — and a knife in someone’s water bottle
Boston, MA3 days ago
Widowmaker Taproom & Kitchen will open in Brighton
Boston, MA2 days ago
A Stoughton 1st grader chose actor Ken Jeong for a school project. The ‘Masked Singer’ judge responded.
Stoughton, MA1 day ago
Joe Biden bids ‘Mahty’ Walsh adieu in a (bad) Boston accent
Boston, MA3 days ago
5 restaurant openings we’re excited about this month
Boston, MA3 days ago
SmartLabs to convert entire third floor of CambridgeSide mall into lab space
Boston, MA1 day ago
Meet the Cohasset native leading NASA’s SpaceX mission to the ISS
Cohasset, MA2 days ago
How Charlie Coyle’s defensive game has turned him into an unsung hero in Bruins’ lineup
Boston, MA8 hours ago
Mikal Bridges helps Nets rally to stun Celtics, 115-105
Boston, MA1 day ago
Bruins trade for Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi
Boston, MA2 days ago
Red Sox find loophole to new MLB shift rule
Boston, MA20 hours ago
7 stats to show how this Celtics season compares to the franchise’s best
Boston, MA1 day ago
3 takeaways from the Bruins’ victory over the Rangers
Boston, MA8 hours ago
Trade deadline takeaways: Arms race in the East highlights busy period
Boston, MA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy