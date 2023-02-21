Open in App
Rochester, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester Pest Expert: Another busy tick season likely

By Liam Healy,

11 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A lack of winter cold can bring many different issues to our area come spring, one of them is an increase in ticks. Without extended cold, according to Mandi Jenkins of Mosquito Joe Rochester, the ticks don’t die off during the winter and their season starts earlier and earlier.

“Seems like each year calls start coming in a little sooner you know, inquiring about treating for ticks and those concerns. So, I’m definitely expecting the same thing this year since we haven’t really hit long periods of that deep freeze,” said Jenkins.

Right now, your risk of getting bitten is lower than it would be in the spring. But as many have hit the trails, they might have walked right into a tick hotspot without even knowing it.

“Awareness of where ticks like to live and proper preparation when you’re planning on being outside,” said Jenkins. “So you’re looking for like the bushy and heavy woody areas are really a true tick’s playground.”

Tick checks are recommended for everyone when you come back in from the outdoors. It’s best to have someone else check you for ticks as they might be able to see areas you can’t. But if you are by yourself, these are the areas Jenkins recommends.

“Head to toe really, you’re looking under the arms around the ears the hairline around the waist. You’re looking for like tiny kind of brown spots little bumps maybe,” said Jenkins.

While not all ticks carry diseases, if you do find one on you and you aren’t sure there free services that you can send a picture into and they can identify it for you.

Tick encounter , it’s a great non-profit organization. They help you know to expand your education about the ticks and like where to find current population of ticks and where they’re actually active,” said Jenkins.

If you do choose to call a professional, like Mosquito Joe of Rochester, to control ticks on your property, rest assured it will still be safe for you, your pets and the rest of the wildlife.

“All the products that we use are really geared towards you know the weight of a tick and they’re not set up to harm pets and kids and other wildlife,” said Jenkins.

