Glen Carbon sexual predator gets 40 years in prison

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Glen Carbon, Illinois, man was sentenced Tuesday to four decades in state prison for sexually assaulting a child.

Jesse Chartrand, now 43, was convicted in December 2022 of one county of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

In late July 2020, the Glen Carbon Police Department received a complaint of a man engaging in sexual conduct with an underage person. The incidents occurred between Aug. 17, 2019, and July 30, 2020.

On Aug. 4, 2020, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Chartrand and took him into custody.

At trial, Chartrand asked jurors to find him not guilty by reason of insanity. They returned a guilty verdict within hours of beginning deliberations.

During the sentencing hearing, the victim addressed the court.

“You know that feeling when someone dies? When the whole world stops, and it feels like nothing is real? That’s kind of how it feels,” she said.

The victim’s mother said the level of pain her daughter endured is “something no child should have to deal with.”

