Open in App
Glen Carbon, IL
See more from this location?
FOX 2

Glen Carbon sexual predator gets 40 years in prison

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xfE2W_0kv6tODi00

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Glen Carbon, Illinois, man was sentenced Tuesday to four decades in state prison for sexually assaulting a child.

Jesse Chartrand, now 43, was convicted in December 2022 of one county of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

In late July 2020, the Glen Carbon Police Department received a complaint of a man engaging in sexual conduct with an underage person. The incidents occurred between Aug. 17, 2019, and July 30, 2020.

Top Story: Mayor Jones: Kim Gardner has ‘lost trust of the people’

On Aug. 4, 2020, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Chartrand and took him into custody.

At trial, Chartrand asked jurors to find him not guilty by reason of insanity. They returned a guilty verdict within hours of beginning deliberations.

During the sentencing hearing, the victim addressed the court.

“You know that feeling when someone dies? When the whole world stops, and it feels like nothing is real? That’s kind of how it feels,” she said.

The victim’s mother said the level of pain her daughter endured is “something no child should have to deal with.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Illinois State newsLocal Illinois State
Illinois teen gets 35-year sentence for fatal drive-by shooting
Venice, IL1 day ago
Illinois man sentenced for fatal beating of man in wheelchair
Granite City, IL1 day ago
Prosecutors: Suspect in fatal Midtown hit-and-run was not supposed to be driving
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police, St. Louis Juvenile Court clarify procedures for arresting, charging minors
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Man robbed of phone at gunpoint in St. Louis, 11 suspects accused
Saint Louis, MO15 hours ago
Teen, woman hurt from drive-by shooting in north St. Louis
Saint Louis, MO16 hours ago
St. Louis officer shoots gun-wielding suspect after chase ends in Jennings
Jennings, MO8 hours ago
Russ Faria sees former interrogating officer on the other side of the courtroom
Troy, MO2 days ago
Woman accused of harassment set to make first court appearance today
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
St. Peters man accused of repeatedly selling the same SUV for $300K
Saint Peters, MO1 day ago
Defund Transform campaign believes less money should be spent on police
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Sweetie Pie’s TV star gets life sentence in murder-for-hire plot
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
St. Louis judge explains marijuana expungement procedures
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Tim Norman sentencing happening today
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Man shot, killed near Ferguson apartment complex
Ferguson, MO2 days ago
Missouri AG subpoenas St. Louis mayor, comptroller in Kim Gardner case
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Janae Edmondson fundraiser happening today
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Rally to support Kim Gardner in St. Louis today
Saint Louis, MO22 hours ago
Woman shot in St. Peters Schnucks parking lot
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Ex-St. Louis bank manager admits to stealing $439K
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Man shot in parking lot of QuikTrip in Florissant
Florissant, MO4 hours ago
Spike in car thefts, increase in gun violence among crime trends in St. Louis
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Ferguson-Florissant School District still recovering from the pandemic, superintendent says
Florissant, MO1 day ago
Local organization hosts fundraiser for Janae Edmondson
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
‘We are uplifted’ : Janae Edmondson’s parents thankful for STL support after tragedy
Saint Louis, MO5 hours ago
Autopsy reveals missing Illinois man’s cause of death; coroner explains how wife didn’t notice body
Troy, IL2 days ago
Missouri auditor issues subpoena of Kim Gardner
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Police investigating fatal rollover crash
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
New contract, pay raises expected soon for St. Louis police
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy