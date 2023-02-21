Open in App
Denver, CO
FOX31 Denver

Denver weather: Snow, cold and wind on a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

By Dave Fraser,

11 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking an incoming winter storm in the Denver weather forecast on Wednesday, with travel to be impacted.

Roads will be slick across the northern Front Range and areas like Fort Collins early in the day. Roads will be a challenge across metro Denver for the evening drive. Colorado’s Most Accurate forecast is also calling for gusty wind and colder temperatures.

Possible snowfall totals from the Pinpoint Waether team
Possible snowfall totals from the Pinpoint Weather team

Weather tonight: Snow arrives overnight

Snow will develop along the Colorado-Wyoming border throughout the evening and then head south during the overnight hours, arriving in metro Denver by the start of the morning commute.

Temperatures will dip into the teens across the city and below freezing across the rest of the state. It will also turn windy, with speeds up to 20 mph from the northeast.

Forecast lows by Wednesday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Accumulating snow

Snow will continue until late evening across the Front Range before ending from west to east.

There will be two pushes of accumulating snow. The first is during the morning hours, especially across the northern Front Range in places like Fort Collins, Boulder, Loveland and Longmont. The second wave will arrive during the late afternoon and impact the Denver metro evening drive.

Temperatures will fall through the day, from the 20s early to the teens by late afternoon.

Forecast highs for Wednesday across Colorado

Looking ahead: Cold before weekend warmup

Skies will clear, leading to morning lows Thursday in the single digits. Some areas could dip below zero. There may be a brief flurry Thursday evening with little to no accumulation.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast

The Denver metro will get the melting going on Friday with sunshine returning despite having chilly highs. A warming trend arrives with temperatures in the 50s, just in time for the last weekend in February.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc.

