Fresno’s newest fire station is opening west of Hwy 99

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A long-awaited fire station in northwest Fresno is set to open up this week.

The new station, Fire Station 18, is located at 6605 W. Shaw Ave. The grand opening is scheduled for Wednesday.

Officials say the new fire station will allow the Fresno Fire Department to expand and improve fire protection and emergency response in keeping with the continued growth of northwest Fresno.

It’s taken some time to get the station completed. We are excited about its new strategic location, and the Fire Departments’ ability to better serve the community. Kerri Donis. Fresno Fire Chief

The new fire station replaces a residential home/converted fire station that crews have been operating out of since 2006.

