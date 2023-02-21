Snow coming to California foothills: These driving tips can keep you safe on slick roads

Can you drive in the snow? Can your fellow motorists?

Snow is forecast at low elevations across California this week, with several feet possible in the Sierra Nevada foothills. Parts of Placer and El Dorado counties — even Sacramento County — could see snowfall starting around 1,000 feet in elevation. But forecasters are warning the capital region snow could make it as low as 500 feet.





You’ll want to be prepared. For the “pros” and the uninitiated, slick and slippery roads could spell delays and danger, even if it’s a small amount.

These are the tips to prepare for snowy roads where you might not usually encounter them:

How to prepare for snowy roads

John Treanor, a spokesman for AAA Northern California, told The Sacramento Bee first and foremost: “Don’t drive unless you really have to.”

The National Weather Service is predicting dangerous road conditions , especially at higher elevations, where snowfall could reach up to 3 feet. Whiteout conditions are possible.

But even in the foothills, you’ll want to be prepared.

“With those snow levels so low it could be dangerous to travel,” said Hannah Chandler-Cooley with the weather service in Sacramento. “The slick roads, significant delays and possibly even road closures over Highway 50 or any of the other highways up there.”

Much of the state is set to see some snow at lower-than-usual elevations, including areas along the Central Coast.

Treanor offers a few key tips you’ll want to remember:

Give yourself and the drivers around you space

Take extra time to slow down at stoplights, signs and on the freeways

Drive slower than usual

Make sure your windshield wipers are in operable condition and you have plenty of fluid (if you’re low on fluid, you can consider filling up with non-freezing solution if you plan on being in higher elevations)

“If road conditions are less visible, if you have a lot of falling snow, make sure your lights are on,” he said. “And you can turn your hazard lights on as well.”

Roads can be slicker than they look, Treanor said, and you might not even see ice when it forms, especially on overpasses and bridges. If you start to skid, here’s what to do:

Remain calm

Turn into the direction of the skid. This will help you keep control during and after the skid

Don’t slam on your breaks

Have a plan if you go off the road

Remember: “It’s not just you; it’s the drivers around you that are also not used to driving in these conditions.”

Your emergency kit could include the following, he said:

Extra clothes

Blanket

Water

Charged cellphone, a charger or extra phone to call 911

Ice scraper

Shovel

Kitty litter or sand (in case you get stuck, it can help give you traction)

According to Consumer Reports, consider the following items as well:

Flashlight

First aid kit

Battery booster cables

Have questions about the coming storms? Email servicejournalists@sacbee.com

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com .

