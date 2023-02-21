Open in App
KOLR10 News

Washington boy missing 8-months found hundreds of miles away in Missouri

By Heidi Schmidt,

11 days ago

JOPLIN, Mo. — FBI agents found a missing 8-year-old boy who disappeared from his Vancouver, Wash., home safe in Missouri .

The FBI announced deputies found Breadson John in Jasper County, Mo., near Joplin on Friday.

Child Protective Services officers are traveling from Washington to get him.

FBI agents in Vancouver, Washington, searched a home in June 2022 after members of the community became concerned for Breadson’s welfare.

Vancouver police say John’s grandparents were his last known guardians.

In a statement posted online last month, Vancouver police said prosecutors charged Breadson’s grandparents with custodial interference, and are suspects in his disappearance.

Since June 2022, Vancouver Police Detectives have attempted to contact multiple family members to determine if Breadson is with family or is truly missing. To date, the family members that have been contacted have not provided investigators information related to the whereabouts of Breadson and he has not been located.

VANCOUVER, WASH. POLICE DEPT.

“Breadson’s recovery would not have been possible without the combined efforts of the
Vancouver Police Department, FBI Kansas City, and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office,”
Richard A. Collodi, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Seattle field office, said. “We are relieved at this outcome and how quickly we were able to resolve it.”

The FBI’s Kansas City office said it’s possible Breadson traveled to Missouri in August.

