Open in App
Monroeville, PA
See more from this location?
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Husband, wife identified in Monroeville after apparent murder-suicide

By Paul Guggenheimer And Justin Vellucci,

11 days ago
A husband and wife are dead from an apparent murder-suicide in Monroeville on Tuesday, according to police. Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating the...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Allegheny County, PA newsLocal Allegheny County, PA
Medical examiner IDs man killed in McKeesport shooting
Mckeesport, PA1 day ago
Uncle charged with involuntary manslaughter in Hempfield man's overdose death
North Huntingdon, PA1 day ago
Police: Man fatally shot in McKeesport
Mckeesport, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
After 10 years of missing, remains of western Pa. man found
New Castle, PA10 hours ago
New Kensington woman accused of letting toddler eat pot-laced candy to stand trial
New Kensington, PA21 hours ago
Three Dead, Dad-Son Dou Involved In One Of Two Deadly McKeesport Shootings: Authorities
Mckeesport, PA2 days ago
Westmoreland inmate assault tied to Arnold fatal shooting, detectives say
Arnold, PA2 days ago
Four dead in one day in separate Pennsylvania shootings
Mckeesport, PA2 days ago
Suspect arrested in death of Pa. man found shot in his home: reports
Eau Claire, PA1 day ago
Police: McKeesport teen opened fire at housing complex in father's defense
Mckeesport, PA2 days ago
Nearly 1,200 charges filed after dead, dying reptiles found in Murrysville home
Murrysville, PA2 days ago
Dozens arrested after year-long federal investigation, drugs removed from Western Pa.
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
More details released in deadly McKeesport shootings
Mckeesport, PA2 days ago
Friends respond, give CPR at fatal accident in Mercer County
Grove City, PA1 day ago
Suspect arrested after man is shot and killed in Butler County
Eau Claire, PA1 day ago
Family of New Castle man opens up about heartbreaking discovery
New Castle, PA2 days ago
Westmoreland County woman facing more than 1,000 animal cruelty charges
Murrysville, PA1 day ago
FBI conducts several drug raids in area
New Kensington, PA2 days ago
PA Woman Missing For Over 30 Years Found Alive In Puerto Rico: Authorities
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
28-year-old man shot and killed in Eau Claire, Butler County
Eau Claire, PA2 days ago
Police find $140K of suspected heroin, fentanyl after turnpike traffic stop in New Stanton
New Stanton, PA1 day ago
Missing Clairton teen was shot to death, medical examiner says
Clairton, PA4 days ago
Multiple felony charges filed against Cheswick man accused of being serial shoplifter at Walmart
Cheswick, PA19 hours ago
Local teen kidnapped during home invasion
Cranberry Township, PA3 days ago
Pa. man dies in motorcycle accident: reports
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy