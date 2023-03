WLKY.com

Simmons College hoping to raise $25 million by 2029 to help 'stabilize the university' By Munashe Kwangwari, 11 days ago

By Munashe Kwangwari, 11 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of elected officials, business leaders and educators crowded into the St. Stephen Family Life Center on Kentucky Street Tuesday morning for ...