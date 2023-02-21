DeWine, EPA say Norfolk Southern will be held accountable for cleanup

The train derailment in East Palestine continued to dominate the news in Ohio this week.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ordered Norfolk Southern to conduct all necessary actions associated with cleaning up the fiery train derailment .

If Norfolk Southern fails to complete any actions as ordered, the EPA said it will immediately step in, conduct the necessary work, and then seek to compel Norfolk Southern to pay triple the cost.

Here's some of the latest developments on the train derailment and cleanup efforts:

Groups take first step to put abortion issue on November ballot

Ohioans hoping to put a constitutional amendment on abortion on the November ballot took the first step Tuesday by filing language with the Ohio Attorney General's Office.

Their proposal would amend Article I, Section 22 of Ohio's constitution to include a right for every individual "to make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions" on contraception, fertility treatments, continuing a pregnancy, miscarriage care and abortion."

The language is very similar to what passed in Michigan last year.

USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau reporters Jessie Balmert and Anna Staver have all of the details here.

Prosecution continues to lay out its case in Householder/Borges trial

The federal racketeering trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and former Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges resumed Tuesday after being delayed Friday - because Householder was sick - and Monday for the Presidents Day holiday.

On Tuesday, jurors heard from Michael Roberson, CEO of Advanced Micro Targeting, the firm hired to collect signatures in 2019 for a referendum against House Bill 6.

He said that workers had to deal with stalking, intimidation and assaults by those fighting against the effort to put a referendum on the ballot to kill House Bill 6.

"It was like a war zone out there," said Roberson.

He described how the counter-campaign created disturbances, stalked his employees and poached his workers by hiring them away or giving them money and a plane ticket out of town.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: DeWine, EPA say Norfolk Southern will be held accountable for cleanup