Man wounded by deputy identified after shots fired in Troutdale

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Authorities have identified a suspect who was shot by deputies after firing shots at windows in Troutdale early Saturday morning, according to Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
On Tuesday, the suspect was identified as 30-year-old Sean Bahrman, who has been charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of menacing and second-degree criminal mischief.
Around 1:40 a.m., police responded to a report of a man firing shots near Home Depot on Southeast Stark Street.
Deputies and Gresham police told Bahrman to drop his weapon, but as the situation continued, a deputy shot him, officials said. The deputy has not been identified but officials say he is on administrative leave.
Bahrman was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries and was then booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.
