Daviess County, KY
WEHT/WTVW

William Natcher Bridge going down to one lane in March

By Jana Garrett,

11 days ago

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WEHT) – The Ohio Township Volunteer Fire Department has announced the William Natcher Bridge will be down to one lane as of March 1, 2023.

Officials say traffic will be down to one lane only, diverting from the southbound lane into the northbound lane for approximately two and a half months as contractors work in the area.

Want some seeds? Daviess County Public Library has some

The fire department asks, for the safety of all, to please decrease speed and use caution in this area during this time. Officials note planning ahead may prevent delays.

