Open in App
Austin, TX
See more from this location?
KXAN

I-35 project would push out Black and brown Austinites from neighborhoods — what are their rights?

By Jala Washington,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RcUyX_0kv6pqLs00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Black and brown Austinites are waiting to see whether they’re going to get pushed out of their neighborhoods.

With just a few weeks left to weigh in on the Texas Department of Transportation’s I-35 expansion project , many are looking ahead to see where they’ll go.

In the heart of downtown Austin sits La Escuelita de Alma , a daycare. You can hear kids laughing and playing — ignorant of the fast-moving world around them.

La Escuelita is just one of the properties that would be forced to move. It’s a place families have been sending their kids for generations.

100+ properties along I-35 are being displaced. What happens next?

“We serve a little bit under 200 families, working families,” Jaime Cano, the daycare’s assistant director, said. “They really rely on our center, because it’s so centrally located because we do offer a semi-affordable rate… It not only impacts the children who were relying on us to learn but also our staff members who are mostly Latino.”

Though the move wouldn’t be immediate, there are a number of factors tied to what’s being called one of the biggest displacement projects in Central Texas in recent times. That’s according to eminent domain lawyer Luke Ellis with Marrs Ellis & Hodge LLP.

More than 100 businesses and residences are expected to be displaced by the eight-mile expansion. This expansion would remove the current I-35 decks, lower the roadway and add two high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes in each direction. Within the new design, the east-west cross-street bridges would be reconstructed, and new bike paths would be added.

How I-35’s expansion proposal could impact Austin congestion, displaced properties

Cano said he’s worried about what TxDOT’s plan means for the daycare and its families.

“It has proven to be extremely difficult to find all of the things that we need to continue to operate a center of this size,” Cano said.

Even TxDOT admits in its I-35 Environmental Impact draft this will be a problem displaced businesses and neighbors run into:

“Due to the issues affecting Austin’s housing and real estate prices, it may be difficult for those who are displaced to relocate within the same area. This could force businesses and residents out of the area and leave a gap in services, especially for those unique businesses or those that serve a particular or underserved population. TxDOT is committed to assisting critical facilities find alternate locations near their current locations, when possible. TxDOT is currently looking at providing advanced relocation assistance for selected properties to minimize impacts to underserved communities.”

Real estate agent Kevin Dibia with Premier Team Real Estate said this will mean those in this area will essentially be pushed out of their neighborhoods.

“You’ll have to move kind of outskirts of Austin, you know, Pflugerville… Cedar Park,” Divia said.

TxDOT assistance with the relocation process will include payouts. It legally has to do that, according to Ellis.

The appraised value of the commercial properties ranges from $319,000 to $85,000,000, according to 2021 Travis County appraisal rolls.

For homes, that range is between $368,000 to $873,000, per Travis County.

“TxDOT will tell you that their initial offer is fair,” Ellis said. “‘I’m here to tell you that oftentimes it is not.”

Ellis said one of the biggest challenges ahead will be making sure property owners are being fairly compensated. He said he’s already representing some people who could be displaced and is working to make sure people and businesses get paid what they deserve.

“So, in this case, is there even a fightback process?” Reporter Jala Washington asked.

“It’s extremely difficult to challenge TxDOT, and its ability to expand a road and take your property,” Ellis responded. “We try to focus our clients on their constitutional right to just compensation, their way to fight back, their way to be sure that they’re treated fairly.”

In I-35’s path: Austin icons, pillars, may be pushed out — some for a second time

But what’s fair goes beyond money.

“This is going to be the second time that we’re having to move,” Cano said. “In the early 2000s, [we had to leave] the original location… on the corner of Congress and Third… because they were building some condos or some apartments.”

Cano said they’re doing their research to look for another property that’s affordable and accessible to their families.

The negation process could take a while, according to Ellis.

“Sometimes the only way to get to a resolution point is for a case to go all the way through both the administrative phase, the trial phase and potentially even on appeal,” Ellis said. “So, some of these property owners may be looking at a legal fight that could go on for several years.

See TxDOT’s plan and how it could impact you online. Neighbors have until March 7 to provide feedback to TxDOT .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Austin, TX newsLocal Austin, TX
Travis County to hold Expunction Expo to help residents clear old criminal records
Austin, TX13 hours ago
CapMetro Broadmoor Station not under construction, despite 2022 groundbreaking
Austin, TX2 days ago
City of Austin announces pay package for police department
Austin, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
When Austinites will learn what’s next for Project Connect light rail plan
Austin, TX2 days ago
Austin officials reinstate DWI Enforcement, ‘No Refusal’ Initiative ahead of Spring Break
Austin, TX1 day ago
Austin ISD asks for community input on new superintendent hire
Austin, TX16 hours ago
After KXAN report, council member taking steps to add new ladder trucks to AFD fleet
Austin, TX1 day ago
‘It’s a happy day’: Officials announce $93 million in funding for Austin’s chronically unhoused
Austin, TX1 day ago
Austin City Council eying changes to petition requirements
Austin, TX1 day ago
Spring things to do in and around Austin
Austin, TX22 hours ago
Pflugerville limb, brush drop-off sites no longer accepting debris
Pflugerville, TX2 days ago
Future of farming: Why one Austin-area farm is growing crops in the air
Austin, TX1 day ago
Hamilton Pool Preserve reservations open for summer
Austin, TX19 hours ago
TIMELINE: How long did it take Austin Energy to restore power during ice storm?
Austin, TX1 day ago
Texas State system chancellor requires removal of diversity statement in hiring process
San Marcos, TX14 hours ago
Austin traffic: Vehicle fire on I-35 frontage road clear after hampering already hectic northbound commute
Austin, TX2 days ago
Spring is getting warmer, arriving earlier
Austin, TX21 hours ago
First day for Austin-Travis County EMS staged inside airport, ready for SXSW traffic
Austin, TX3 days ago
APD investigating theft from Girl Scouts at south Austin grocery store
Austin, TX1 day ago
ACC Round Rock campus reopens after storm-related power outage
Round Rock, TX1 day ago
LIST: Free SXSW 2023 events
Austin, TX2 days ago
City of Austin opens short-term safe havens ahead of thunderstorm
Austin, TX2 days ago
Austin Police provide details surrounding hit-and-run that killed bicyclist
Austin, TX1 day ago
Texans turn to telehealth while battling ‘primary care deserts’
Austin, TX1 day ago
San Marcos CISD to take mental health half-day Friday
San Marcos, TX1 day ago
Austin nonprofit passes $100 million fundraising milestone
Austin, TX1 day ago
PHOTOS: Severe weather hits Central Texas Thursday morning, evening
Fredericksburg, TX2 days ago
18-wheeler crash blocks northbound I-35 upper deck
Austin, TX2 days ago
TIMELINE: 5 years since bombing attacks caused terror in Austin
Austin, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy