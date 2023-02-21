Granby
Change location
See more from this location?
Granby, MA
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: former Granby marijuana grow house now for sale
By Kristin BurnellPhotojournalist: Kevin CulverhouseRyan Trowbridge,11 days ago
By Kristin BurnellPhotojournalist: Kevin CulverhouseRyan Trowbridge,11 days ago
GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A real estate listing of a home in Granby caught our attention as we noticed it was the location of an...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0