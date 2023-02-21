westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: former Granby marijuana grow house now for sale By Kristin BurnellPhotojournalist: Kevin CulverhouseRyan Trowbridge, 11 days ago

By Kristin BurnellPhotojournalist: Kevin CulverhouseRyan Trowbridge, 11 days ago

GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A real estate listing of a home in Granby caught our attention as we noticed it was the location of an ...