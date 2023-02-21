Open in App
FOX8 News

Starbucks to sell coffee infused with olive oil

By Addy Bink,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iuf8W_0kv6olMe00

(NEXSTAR) – When you get a cup of coffee, you might ask for cream and sugar in it, or maybe a dollop of whipped cream on top, depending on the drink. But what about adding olive oil? Starbucks is about to try it.

Beginning this week, Starbucks says it will be selling three “Starbucks Oleato” beverages in Italy, and five at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery Milan, “with more markets coming soon.” The beverages include Starbucks’ arabica coffee infused with extra virgin olive oil from Italian brand Partanna, which “creates an entirely new experience,” the company says .

Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.

Available drinks include the Oleato Caffe Latte, the Oleato Ice Shaken Espresso, and the Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew. Customers at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Milan will have five Oleato options: the Caffe Latte, the Iced Cortado, the Golden Foam Cold Brew, Deconstructed, and Espresso Martini.

CEO Howard Schultz said in a press release that the idea came from a trip to Sicily he made last year, where he was “introduced to the Mediterranean custom of taking a spoonful of olive oil each day.” One morning, he decided to add it to his coffee, describing the combination as “a delicious and unexpected alchemy.”

The company’s principal beverage developer Amy Dilger said the process of steaming or shaking the olive oil with oat milk creates a “textural experience that’s similar to whole milk.”

While Italy will be the first to try the olive oil-infused coffees, Starbucks plans to bring the drinks to Southern California this spring before expanding into Japan, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.

“Now, there’s going to be people who say, ‘Olive oil in coffee? But the proof is in the cup. In over 40 years, I can’t remember a moment in time where I’ve been more excited, more enthused that demonstrates the pride, the quality, the passion, the heritage and the craft of what Starbucks can do,” said Schultz.

Starbucks hasn’t said whether there are plans to expand the Oleato beverages to other locations in the U.S.

The coffee giant isn’t the only U.S.-based company trying a new product in Europe. Earlier this month, McDonald’s announced it would roll out plant-based McNuggets at more than 1,400 restaurants in Germany.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hobby Lobby employee shoots, kills manager at distribution center, police say
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Sheriff’s office releases sketch of person of interest in murder that shook tiny North Carolina town
Aulander, NC2 days ago
4 charged after assault, stabbing sends 2 men to hospital in Burlington, police say; officers search for suspect accused of shooting at vehicle
Burlington, NC1 day ago
North Carolina student calls for rule changes after being told she’s ineligible to play soccer
Richlands, NC2 days ago
Interstate 40 East crash closes lane, causes ‘significant traffic backup’ near Winston-Salem
Winston-salem, NC2 days ago
Terrifying Video: Kids in North Carolina nearly hit at bus stop, alleged driver arrested
Statesville, NC13 hours ago
Numerical coincidence prompted $754M Powerball winner to buy ticket: ‘It was a sign’
Auburn, WA16 hours ago
‘Once-in-a-lifetime’: Greensboro mail carrier wins $100,000 lottery prize after buying ticket at convenience store
Greensboro, NC2 days ago
Oil spill on South Main Street in Lexington
Lexington, NC17 hours ago
Man sentenced to 10-13 years after Winston-Salem drug deal ends in deadly shooting
Winston-salem, NC1 day ago
Man charged after 2 students almost hit by car at stopped school bus in North Carolina
Statesville, NC1 day ago
Bojangles giving away free sausage biscuits on Friday honoring NC State’s 88-point win in ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
What is mud rain? And why is it on my car?
Kansas City, MO20 hours ago
Alex Murdaugh found guilty in double murder case
Walterboro, SC2 days ago
‘Chaos’: Matthew, Camila McConaughey on Lufthansa flight that experienced ‘severe’ turbulence
Washington, DC1 day ago
Fort Bragg soldier charged in romance and COVID-19 money scams
Fort Bragg, NC1 day ago
Pedestrian fatally struck on Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem
Winston-salem, NC1 day ago
“I’m not qualified” OJ Simpson talks Alex Murdaugh trial
Walterboro, SC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy