Vendor applications to operate at city beaches and parks close on Feb. 22

The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department is currently accepting applications through Wednesday, February 22, 2023, for vendors to operate their business at beaches and parks throughout the city.

"The permits for the seven-month vending period from March 2023 to September 2023 will be issued to qualifying vendors," said city officials.

Every year, Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department opens its beaches and parks for vendors to provide food, snacks, beverages, and entertainment concessions to more than 700,000 visitors and residents.

Locations include:

The Water’s Edge: McGee Beach, Food Truck Pedestals

North Beach: Beach

Cole Park: Skate Park, Kid’s Place

Gulf Beaches

North Packery Beach/JP Luby: Marker 203, Marker 206, Marker 207 South Packery Beach: Marker 212, Marker 212.5 Michael J. Ellis Beach & Seawall: Marker 214.5, Marker 215, Marker 215.5, Marker 216 Whitecap Beach: Marker 223.5



In addition, vendors may also request other park locations throughout the city.

"Applications will be evaluated based on four (4) criteria: Business Capacity, Current Business Credentials, Product Quality, and Experience," said city officials.

Vendor locations will be determined based on scoring and their top five preferences.

"Vendors will be notified after the selection has been made to issue the permits for the locations prior to the beginning of the permit period," said city officials.

Selected vendors will be required to undergo background checks prior to issuing permits.

An informational session on the City’s Summer Concessions Program and “The Water’s Edge Summer Series” will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at City Hall on the 6th Floor Conference Room, located at 1201 Leopard Street.

The new weekend summer programming offered at The Water’s Edge begins on Memorial Day (May 27, 2023) and will wrap up on Labor Day (September 2, 2023).

Completed application form, waiver form, and required documentation for vending permits must be submitted by email by the deadline to any of the following: