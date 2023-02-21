Open in App
Corpus Christi, TX
See more from this location?
KRIS 6 News

Vendor applications to operate at city beaches and parks close on Feb. 22

By Myra Sanchez,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CsC99_0kv6oXxM00

The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department is currently accepting applications through Wednesday, February 22, 2023, for vendors to operate their business at beaches and parks throughout the city.

"The permits for the seven-month vending period from March 2023 to September 2023 will be issued to qualifying vendors," said city officials.

Every year, Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department opens its beaches and parks for vendors to provide food, snacks, beverages, and entertainment concessions to more than 700,000 visitors and residents.

Locations include:

  • The Water’s Edge: McGee Beach, Food Truck Pedestals
  • North Beach: Beach
  • Cole Park: Skate Park, Kid’s Place
  • Gulf Beaches
    • North Packery Beach/JP Luby: Marker 203, Marker 206, Marker 207
    • South Packery Beach: Marker 212, Marker 212.5
    • Michael J. Ellis Beach & Seawall: Marker 214.5, Marker 215, Marker 215.5, Marker 216
    • Whitecap Beach: Marker 223.5

In addition, vendors may also request other park locations throughout the city.

"Applications will be evaluated based on four (4) criteria: Business Capacity, Current Business Credentials, Product Quality, and Experience," said city officials.

Vendor locations will be determined based on scoring and their top five preferences.

"Vendors will be notified after the selection has been made to issue the permits for the locations prior to the beginning of the permit period," said city officials.

Selected vendors will be required to undergo background checks prior to issuing permits.

An informational session on the City’s Summer Concessions Program and “The Water’s Edge Summer Series” will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at City Hall on the 6th Floor Conference Room, located at 1201 Leopard Street.

The new weekend summer programming offered at The Water’s Edge begins on Memorial Day (May 27, 2023) and will wrap up on Labor Day (September 2, 2023).

Completed application form, waiver form, and required documentation for vending permits must be submitted by email by the deadline to any of the following:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Corpus Christi, TX newsLocal Corpus Christi, TX
Buc Days Night Parade: New name and new route announced
Corpus Christi, TX3 days ago
TxDOT temporarily shuts down Power Street exit on Harbor Bridge
Portland, TX2 days ago
Coastal Bend residents react to power outages due to high winds Thursday night
Corpus Christi, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
PAAC center of Corpus Christi receives $150,000
Corpus Christi, TX2 days ago
Online reservations for Easter camping at Labonte Park now open through April 6
Corpus Christi, TX5 days ago
'Port-able' learning lab makes its way to Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi, TX3 days ago
City Council takes big step towards financing American Bank Center expansion
Corpus Christi, TX4 days ago
New art exhibit opens at the Art Center of Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi, TX1 day ago
Temporary fix to County Road 36 come after KRIS 6 News story
Robstown, TX5 days ago
H.C. Dilworth Monument restored by community members, Boy Scout Troop 3
Corpus Christi, TX4 days ago
Southside Farmer's Market offers fresh alternatives from local vendors
Corpus Christi, TX2 days ago
Lane closure set for Everhart Road beginning Feb. 28
Corpus Christi, TX4 days ago
Beach management plan for PINS could take years to develop
Corpus Christi, TX4 days ago
5th Annual Corpus Christi Wine Festival to commence
Corpus Christi, TX4 days ago
26th annual Whooping Crane Festival draws in crowds from all over the US
Port Aransas, TX5 days ago
Annual 'Fill the Boot' event returns next week
Corpus Christi, TX4 days ago
Abbott calls for action in response to wrong-way dangers on the Harbor Bridge
Portland, TX3 days ago
Fun Friday: Comedian-magician Eric Eaton brings performance to Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi, TX1 day ago
CCPD working rollover crash involving truck-camper on the Island
Corpus Christi, TX5 days ago
State lawmaker acknowledges safety problems on Harbor Bridge
Corpus Christi, TX5 days ago
CCPD searching for missing woman last seen Feb. 26
Corpus Christi, TX1 day ago
City council approves revisions to animal care ordinance
Corpus Christi, TX3 days ago
Remembering military veteran that brought USS Lexington to Coastal Bend
Corpus Christi, TX2 days ago
Ray shuts out Santa Gertrudis Academy 4-0 in Mira's 19th annual Baseball Classic
Corpus Christi, TX1 day ago
44th annual Fulton Oysterfest begins Thursday
Rockport, TX4 days ago
Corpus Christi and Portland police policies differ when pursuing suspects
Corpus Christi, TX5 days ago
Coastal Bend Black family choosing to homeschool for learning accuracy
Corpus Christi, TX1 day ago
Women's Entrepreneur Society of Corpus Christi continues to empower women
Corpus Christi, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy