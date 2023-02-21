New Philadelphia
'Raise the bar.' $430K donation funds new Tuscarawas Central Catholic softball complex
By Jon Baker, The Times-Reporter,12 days ago
NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ A new $430,000 softball complex at Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School is expected to be finished by March 15. The softball team...
