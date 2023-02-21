US 259 in Rusk County reduced to one lane after diesel tank rupture

RUSK COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – Rusk County Office of Emergency Management reported a diesel tank rupture that is causing traffic delays.

The diesel tank rupture took place around US 259 southbound near County Road 103 and has reduced traffic down to one lane.

Rusk County OEM is asking the public to use caution if driving in that area and to be aware of workers and first responders as they work on clearing the roadway.

