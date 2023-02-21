Open in App
Rusk County, TX
See more from this location?
KETK / FOX51 News

US 259 in Rusk County reduced to one lane after diesel tank rupture

By Luke Whitney,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40961R_0kv6nPvl00

RUSK COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – Rusk County Office of Emergency Management reported a diesel tank rupture that is causing traffic delays.

SHERIFF: Nacogdoches officials searching for missing 16-year-old

The diesel tank rupture took place around US 259 southbound near County Road 103 and has reduced traffic down to one lane.

Rusk County OEM is asking the public to use caution if driving in that area and to be aware of workers and first responders as they work on clearing the roadway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0kv6nPvl00

Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Troup police looking for alleged truck chase driver
Troup, TX15 hours ago
City of Tyler expands tornado preparedness measures
Tyler, TX2 days ago
Kilgore Hungarian restaurant closed after losing roof in storm
Kilgore, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Severe weather leaves behind a mess for some Gregg County residents
Longview, TX1 day ago
National Weather Service confirms 4 tornadoes hit East Texas
Pickton, TX1 day ago
Storm shelters in East Texas– Do you need to go underground to be safe?
Tyler, TX2 days ago
PHOTOS: Commercial truck stuck under Longview bridge
Longview, TX4 days ago
Palestine road closures that may impact your daily routine
Palestine, TX3 days ago
3 arrested after reported stolen gun, promethazine found
Longview, TX1 day ago
VIDEOS: Possible tornado, storm damage reported in East Texas
Pickton, TX2 days ago
Man in custody after standoff with SWAT at Smith County residence
Tyler, TX1 day ago
Man wanted for alleged unauthorized vehicle use, terroristic threat in Shelby County
San Augustine, TX2 days ago
High Street bridge replacement in Longview, other construction to cause changes for drivers
Longview, TX5 days ago
Generator safety as we enter storm season
Tyler, TX3 days ago
Generator safety tips to keep in mind during severe weather
Tyler, TX3 days ago
Lufkin is offering warrant amnesty program
Lufkin, TX4 days ago
The mission of Goodwill Industries of East Texas
Tyler, TX1 day ago
Marshall suspect arrested an hour after release from jail
Marshall, TX2 days ago
East Texas man arrested for allegedly having 15 pounds of suspected marijuana
Henderson, TX4 days ago
3 East Texans arrested in connection to multi-state deer poaching ring
Longview, TX4 days ago
Man arrested for alleged burglary, evading arrest in Overton
Overton, TX3 days ago
‘They are my guardian angels’: East Texas man reunites with EMTs who saved his life following cardiac arrest
Longview, TX3 days ago
ON-CAMPUS POLICE: How East Texas schools are improving safety
Jacksonville, TX3 days ago
Tyler employer gets probation for videoing woman changing in bathroom of his business
Tyler, TX3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy