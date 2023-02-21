Midlands couple’s private moment interrupted by shooting

A midlands couple’s private moment was interrupted Monday evening by a shooting incident.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office, the couple was shot at multiple times while sharing an intimate moment in a car just outside a Columbia hotel.

The woman told investigators that an SUV pulled behind their car around 7:30 Monday night and that two men then approached the vehicle and told them to get out.

The woman’s boyfriend was injured after multiple shots were fired into the car, and he is now recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

No further details have been released, but an investigation has begun.