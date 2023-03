sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ermiline G Wilkin, 89 By Jilian Detty, Director of Public Notices, 11 days ago

Ermiline G. Wilkin, age 89, of Lynchburg, passed away on February 19, 2023 at her home. She was born the daughter of the late Guy ...