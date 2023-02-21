System Outage Causing Headaches For Oklahoma Youth Soccer Leagues

A system outage is causing disruptions for youth soccer teams across Oklahoma.

With just days until the start of the new season, coaches and parents are unable to access important information like schedules and rosters. Youth clubs across the Sooner State use the software “GotSport” to manage their leagues. It went out on Friday, which has left everyone unable to access information.

“It’s a hub for all of our registration process,” said Les Mabry, the President of Collinsville Soccer Club. “The pricing’s through there and all the data for parents for contact information.”

Mabry says the outage is preventing players from getting updates from their coaches. The program is also used to finalize schedules.

“I think we have 100 new families with Collinsville this season,” said Mabry. “Now I can’t communicate with them.”

On its website, GotSport says engineers are working on the program but information on when things will return to normal is unknown. The site is hopeful to get things back to normal by Thursday of this week. Mabry says if things don’t get fixed soon, the start of the season could be at risk.

“We have 15 to 20 new teams without coaches right now that we’re looking to ask parents to volunteer,” said Mabry. “I can’t even ask those questions because it’s down.”

Owasso Soccer Club President Dean Cummings is also feeling frustration.

“It has been an inconvenience at a critical stage of our season,” said Cummings, in a statement to News On 6. “It cuts off all communication and planning just weeks before the start of the season.”