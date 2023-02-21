Open in App
New CA Senate bill aims to protect workers reporting labor violations

By Knx News 97 1 Fm,

11 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KNX) – A new Senate bill in California is aiming to protect workers who report labor violations from being fired or harassed.

Introduced by Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas, the Equal Pay and Anti-Retaliation Protection Act would allow the Labor Commissioner to presume retaliation has happened when an employer punishes or terminates a worker within 90 days of the worker's complaint of unequal pay or wage theft.

“We need to make sure that every worker is paid and paid fairly and that when workers do speak up against these violations, there right are respected and protected,” Smallwood-Cuevas told KNX News.

Smallwood-Cuevas also said the bill gives employees a chance to speak when they feel their rights have been violated.

“These are protections that workers must be always considered as important violations, that we elevate the same level of civil rights violations that often trigger retaliation,” she said.

The bill was introduced Feb. 14.

