Ramondo Jones found guilty of first-degree murder in 2020 death of Pueblo foster child

Editor's note: This story contains graphic descriptions of violence against a child that readers might find disturbing.

A Pueblo man was found guilty of first-degree murder Tuesday in the 2020 death of a 15-month-old foster child.

Ramondo Jones, 38, was convicted in the death of Aiden Seeley, who at the time of his death was under the care of Jones' then-girlfriend Dacey Spinuzzi and living in her home.

Jones was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Spinuzzi pleaded guilty in September 2021 to being an accessory to the crime and was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison.

Richard Orona, an attorney representing Seeley's family, told the Chieftain the family is relieved "justice will be served."

He said Seeley's two siblings, who also lived with Spinuzzi at the time of his death, "will be able to look back on this and know justice will be served for Aiden, their baby brother."

"It's been an extremely traumatic event for the kids, and we're hoping as they continue through their lives they get the support that they need," Orona said. "Knowing that those responsible for Aiden's death were held accountable will help them as they continue to recover and grow into adulthood."

Pueblo County sheriff’s deputies were initially called to Spinuzzi’s home in the 400 block of West Coral Drive in Pueblo West on Sept. 18, 2020, on a report of an unresponsive child.

A medical examination and autopsy following Seeley’s death determined he died from injuries sustained from child abuse. Through an investigation, PCSO detectives concluded the injuries occurred while Seeley was in Spinuzzi’s care.

During the trial, Spinuzzi testified she had previously lied to the Pueblo County Department of Human Services and law enforcement about a series of injuries suffered by Seeley and another foster child living in her home, saying Jones caused those injuries.

She testified that the abuse mostly occurred while she was at work and Jones was alone with the kids in the home, although she'd previously told law enforcement those injuries were caused by other children or through accidents in the household.

More: Former Pueblo West foster mom testifies against ex-boyfriend accused in child's murder

In closing arguments, the prosecution said Spinuzzi's lies about the children's injuries were not only to protect Jones, but to defend herself from retaliation. Deputy District Attorney Kala Beauvais referenced a 2019 phone call in which Jones told Spinuzzi he was going to kill her and then desecrate her headstone.

Prosecutors also referenced another phone call from Sept. 26, 2020, in which Jones apologized to Spinuzzi for breaking her jaw in 2016. At the time of that incident, Spinuzzi lied to authorities and said her jaw had been broken after she was attacked by several people at a local bar. Beauvais said both phone calls were evidence that Jones had "trained (Spinuzzi) to lie" through threats and acts of violence.

More: Attorneys give closing remarks in trial of Pueblo man accused of killing foster child

Seeley suffered major injuries from head to toe, including skull and spine fractures, injuries to his genitals, severe bruising all over his body, and his teeth being ripped away from bone.

A medical professional determined the injuries "were consistent with child abuse" at the hands of an adult.

Defense attorney Adam Schultz's closing statement argued that while the recorded phone calls to Spinuzzi presented by the prosecution during the trial were "bone-chilling," they did not provide adequate evidence Jones killed Seeley.

Defense attorneys argued that one child in the home "pushed Aiden around" and another was a "biter," and that the injuries may have occurred at the hands of the other children or possibly other adults. Schultz also pointed out that Spinuzzi had a history of lying to law enforcement.

Following the two-week trial, a 10th Judicial District jury found Jones guilty.

Q uestions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter@jayreutter1.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Ramondo Jones found guilty of first-degree murder in 2020 death of Pueblo foster child