High-speed rail through High Desert to Las Vegas one step closer

Brightline West has agreed to establish a commitment with several craft rail unions to operate and maintain the high-speed rail project that will connect Las Vegas, the Victor Valley, and Rancho Cucamonga.

Company officials on Tuesday announced a landmark agreement to establish a commitment with several craft rail unions to use highly skilled union labor for the historic project.

The memorandum of understanding with the High-Speed Rail Labor Coalition comprises nearly 13 rail unions representing more than 160,000 freight, regional, commuter, and passenger railroad workers in the U.S.

The MOU demonstrates the support of union labor in the development of the Brightline West system and Brightline West’s commitment to providing the safest possible rail operations and high-quality working conditions for its employees, the company said.

“The High-Speed Rail Labor Coalition is proud to partner with Brightline West in this historic project. Americans want high-speed rail, and Brightline West and the High-Speed Rail Labor Coalition will deliver,” said coalition leaders in a written statement.

“Brightline West will be the most elegant travel by rail experience you can have in America, and it will be the catalyst for America’s renaissance of travel by high-speed rail,” the coalition said. “The High-Speed Rail Labor Coalition is ready to bring this transformative transportation project to Americans. Let’s get to work.”

Brightline West’s 218-mile system will connect stations at the Las Vegas Strip, Apple Valley, Hesperia, and Rancho Cucamonga within the Interstate 15 right-of-way with trains capable of speeds of 200 miles per hour.

The Rancho Cucamonga station will connect to Metrolink’s regional rail network, which includes stations in Los Angeles, Riverside, Orange, San Diego, and Ventura counties.

Brightline officials believe the $10 billion investment will have widespread economic benefits, including creating nearly 35,000 jobs during construction and more than $10 billion in economic impact.

The fully electric, emission-free system will be one of the greenest forms of transportation in the U.S., removing 3 million cars and 400,000 tons of CO2 each year, Brightline said.

“Our nation’s first high-speed rail system will be operated and maintained by union labor, a statement of the strength of the American workforce,” said Brightline Holdings CEO Mike Reininger. “As the most shovel-ready high-speed rail project in the United States, we are one step closer to leveling the playing field against transit and infrastructure projects worldwide. We are proud to use America's most skilled workers to get there."

The system is expected to create over 1,000 permanent jobs once operational, according to Brightline.

“As the nation's largest transportation labor union federation, we are proud to support monumental projects like Brightline West, which will deliver a modern, efficient, and green transit system while putting skilled union members to work," said Greg Regan, President of the Transportation Trades Department of the AFL-CIO.

The High-Speed Rail Labor Coalition members include:

Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division.

Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen.

International Association of Sheet Metal.

Air, Rail, and Transportation Workers-Mechanical and Engineering Department.

National Conference of Firemen and Oilers 32BJ/SEIU. Transportation Communications Union.

International Association of Machinists.

Aerospace Workers.

Brotherhood of Railway Carmen.

International Brotherhood of Boilermakers.

Transport Workers Union of America.

American Train Dispatchers Association.

International Association of Sheet Metal.

Air, Rail, and Transportation Workers-Transportation Department.

Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

2023 groundbreaking?

Expectations for the construction of the Brightline West project have been high since 2020, when the company eyed a groundbreaking.

Brightline was ready to break ground in 2020 after receiving tax-exempt private activity bond allocations from California, Nevada, and the Department of Transportation that infused $4.2 billion into the project.

However, the plan for bond sales was halted in early 2020 due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and a lack of investor enthusiasm for the train’s original Southern California terminus in Apple Valley.

In 2020, Brightline announced that Fortress Investment Group, its parent company, had put the brakes on the $8 billion privately financed XpressWest project when it could not complete financing.

Brightline West CEO Mike Reininger predicted in April 2021 that construction of the line would start “in a matter of weeks” if there were no further delays to the project, according to Railway Journal.

In December, Apple Valley Town spokeswoman Shannon Dunkle told the Daily Press, "The project will continue seeking funding in early 2023 with an expected construction start date in late 2023.”

Dunkle also added that the Federal Railway Administration is reviewing the project for final approval for the final leg of the railway system.

If work proceeds as planned, the line could open in 2026 or 2027, RJ stated.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz.