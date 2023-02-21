Open in App
Colorado State
San Diego Union-Tribune

Remaining Free Agents

11 days ago

The 33 remaining free agents:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (2) — Robinson Chirinos, c; Rougned Odor, 2b.

HOUSTON (3) — Jason Castro, c; Yuli Gurriel, 1b; Will Smith, lhp.

LOS ANGELES (2) — Archie Bradley, rhp; Kurt Suzuki, c.

MINNESOTA (4) — Chris Archer, rhp; Dylan Bundy, rhp; Gary Sánchez, c; Miguel Sanó, 1b.

NEW YORK (1) — Zack Britton, lhp.

OAKLAND (2) — Chad Pinder, of; Stephen Vogt, c.

TEXAS (1) — Kole Calhoun, of.

TORONTO (2) — Jackie Bradley Jr., of; David Phelps, rhp.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ATLANTA (1) — Darren O'Day, rhp.

CINCINNATI (2) — Mike Minor, lhp; Donovan Solano, 2b.

COLORADO (2) — José Iglesias, ss; Scott Oberg, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (1) — David Price, lhp.

MILWAUKEE (2) — Josh Lindblom, rhp; Trevor Rosenthal, rhp.

PHILADELPHIA (2) — Brad Hand, lhp; Corey Knebel, rhp.

PITTSBURGH (1) — Ben Gamel, of.

SAN DIEGO (1) — Jurickson Profar, of-2b.

SAN FRANCISCO (1) — José Álvarez, lhp.

WASHINGTON (3) — Steve Cishek, rhp; Will Harris, rhp; Anibal Sánchez, rhp.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

