Open in App
Wilkes-barre, PA
See more from this location?
WBRE

Man accused of brutal assault after being denied sex

By Nico Rossi,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02QliF_0kv6kV3400

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre man is facing charges for allegedly smashing a woman’s face off of a marble coffee table when she denied his sexual advances.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department on Friday, February 17 around 1:09 a.m., officers responded to Outsiders Bar, 650 South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre for a report of a domestic assault between a man and a woman.

Police say both the male and female called 911 separately to report the incident and they were each recorded. The man called and said a there was an irate woman at the bar, he confirmed the address and said, “before I kill her send some P.D.” and hung up on the phone.

Officers say when the woman called 911 she stated she was assaulted by a man and kept saying, “Help me.” Law enforcement says upon arrival the bar looked to be closed as there were no lights on and there were no vehicles in the parking lot.

Arrest made after woman found dead inside apartment

According to a police criminal complaint officers went around the back of the building and saw a man walking back inside the bar saying “the cops are here.”

Police say they knocked on the door and a man, identified as 54-year-old Louis Max Weihbrecht, answered covered in blood yelling to officers that he “busted her face open because she came out with a key with a ring on it.”

Officers say they entered the building and found areas soaked with heavy blood stains and a woman whose face and clothes were covered with blood. The female victim was immediately taken to the hospital by ambulance due to the extent of her injuries.

As the complaint reads the woman said she was sleeping on the couch when Weihbrecht woke her up, asking for sex. When she refused, Weihbrecht threw her off of the couch and began hitting her, officers say.

According to law enforcement, the victim told police Weihbrecht punched and kicked her in the face numerous times, saying he was going to kill her while holding a knife, and then smashed her face on a marble coffee table.

The complaint reads that the victim struggled to give her statement because of her injuries, which included a broken nose, swollen eyes, and head and neck pain, while her face was “caked in blood.”

Police say Weihbrecht was photographed at the Wilkes-Barre Police Department where officers said there was blood on his clothes and shoes, and his hands and knuckles showed marks consistent with being involved in a violent physical fight.

Weihbrecht was arraigned and taken to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility where he is being held without bail. He is facing charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault, disorderly conduct – fighting/threatening violent behavior, and harassment.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday, February 27.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wilkes-barre, PA newsLocal Wilkes-barre, PA
New details on Wilkes-Barre ‘house of filth’ investigation
Wilkes-barre, PA1 day ago
Wilkes-Barre brothers sentenced to over 15 years for fentanyl trafficking ring
Wilkes-barre, PA18 hours ago
Man accused of lighting vacant Luzerne County house on fire
Wilkes-barre Township, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
$310K worth of meth, guns seized in state police drug bust
Saint Clair, PA1 day ago
New Jersey man pleads guilty to cocaine trafficking
West New York, NJ1 day ago
Family shot in head in targeted attack at Florida home, sheriff says
Land O' Lakes, FL1 day ago
Hunter charged for killing pet dogs he thought were coyotes
Danbury, CT3 days ago
Police Chief and WB Mayor read for kids at PA Cyber
Wilkes-barre, PA2 days ago
Wilkes-Barre Girl Scout seasonal cookie sale
Wilkes-barre, PA10 hours ago
Creativity at the Courthouse
Wilkes-barre, PA10 hours ago
Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim Crow’ bill
Jackson, MS13 hours ago
Big Savage Tunnel reopening for season to connect Pittsburgh and Maryland by trail
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Federal agency urges railroads to review how they share hazmat info in wake of Ohio train derailment
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Numerical coincidence prompted $754M Powerball winner to buy ticket: ‘It was a sign’
Auburn, WA13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy