Vote ‘yes’ for Article 5 TIF and support Killington’s future

Dear Editor,

I am writing to express my support for the Article 5 TIF and the development of the Six Peaks Village in Killington. As a longtime visitor to the Killington area, now a permanent resident of the town and Resort employee, I feel that Killington is long overdue for improvements to our infrastructure. What was once a small ski town known for its vibrant nightlife has now grown into a year-round destination for people with interests that reach far beyond skiing, snowboarding, mountain biking, and partying.

A village at the Resort will create a much-needed community hub for Killington, will allow for easier access to the mountain, and a better overall experience for employees and guests once they arrive. The Snowshed and Ramshead base areas can no longer support the influx of visitors in winter and summer, which has caused severe overcrowding and congestion in our main base areas, especially on weekends and holidays. The village will not only bring more commercial and residential space, but also huge improvements to the mountain’s chairlifts and snowmaking system. This is a winning situation for all!

There is no question our area needs more housing and cleaner drinking water. Local businesses have struggled to fill positions over the past few years due to a lack of housing. Restaurants and homes in Killington have been plagued with poor water quality for as long as I can remember. The first phase of the development will be to improve the flow of traffic on Killington Road and install new pipelines to bring cleaner water to town. This cannot and will not happen with the support of our community.

I encourage all Killington residents to register to vote, put that vote into action on town meeting day, and vote YES on Article 5, which will initiate the TIF for Killington and put Great Gulf’s development plans into motion. This is a risk-free opportunity for us to be part of a positive change for the place we all call home. Killington is a special place to all of us for many different reasons, and I am excited to raise a family here and share the magic of the Green Mountains for the generations to come.

Taylor Zink,

Killington

The post Vote ‘yes’ for Article 5 TIF and support Killington’s future appeared first on The Mountain Times .