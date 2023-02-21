Open in App
Honolulu, HI
New cultural exhibit at Hawaii Convention Center

By Kaile Hunt,

11 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Hawaii Convention Center is displaying the Healer Stones of Kapaemahu on its third floor for people to view.

The Healer Stones of Kapaemahu was formally showcased at Bishop Museum as part of their everchanging exhibits located in their Castle Building.

The exhibit ran from June 18 through Oct. 16, 2022 and told the story of four mahu healers coming to Waikiki to treat the people of their diseases.

If you missed Bishop Museum’s exhibit on the Healer Stones of Kapaemahu you can head to The Hawaii Convention Center to view replicas of The Healer Stones of Kapaemahu outside Theater 320.

“For nearly 25 years the Center has served our communities and visitors not only as a world-class meetings destination, but also as a place to learn about Hawai‘i’s rich culture and history through permanent and rotating art installations,” said Teri Orton, General Manager of the Hawaii Convention Center. “We are delighted to work with renowned artist Rick San Nicolas on one of the largest public displays of his feather work, and to become the permanent home of the Healer Stones of Kapaemahu exhibit.”

According to the Hawaiian Tourism Authority, the original stones are a public monument located on Kalakaua Avenue near the Duke Kahanamoku statue.

The stones honor the four legendary māhū, individuals who embody both male and female spirit, and brought healing arts from Tahiti to Hawaii many centuries ago.

The stones were then moved from Kaimuki to Waikiki as a reminder of the services the four māhū provided to the people of Hawaii.

Those interested in seeing the display can view historic photographs, large artistic painted representations of the healers, and an 8-minute animated film that tells their story.

“This exhibit shines a light on the deep history of these stones and furthers the Center’s sense of place by showcasing this important Waikiki landmark, which is just minutes away,” said Dean Hamer, a film director and curator of The Healer Stones of Kapaemahu exhibit.

The Hawaii Convention Center is home to this permanent art collection thanks to their partnership with the Hawaii State Foundation on Culture and the Arts and its Art in Public Places program.

