KU football announces dates for 2023 homecoming, family day and more

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – With KU football less than 200 days away, the team announced key dates for its 2023 season.

The first of the four exciting events announced will be KU family day on September 23rd. The Jayhawks will take on BYU.

The KU homecoming game will be October 28th against the University of Oklahoma. KU will look to win their second consecutive homecoming game after a 14-11 win over Iowa State last year.

The third key date is November 11th. KU will take on Texas Tech in their Salute to Service game.

Lastly, the Jayhawks will host the 2023 Sunflower Showdown. The Sunflower Showdown will also mark senior day for the KU before it ends the regular season on the road against Cincinnati.

