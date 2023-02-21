Mississippi bill banning transgender procedures for minors heads to governor

A Mississippi bill that would ban minors from accessing gender transition surgeries and hormone therapy is headed to the governor's desk after the Republican-controlled state Senate passed the legislation Tuesday.

The bill, known as the Regulate Experimental Adolescent Procedures, or REAP, Act, passed the Senate in a 33-15 vote and would bar health providers in the state from performing gender transition surgeries or prescribing puberty blockers to people under 18. Gov. Tate Reeves (R-MS) has previously signaled he would sign the bill into law.

“I just want everyone to be very crystal clear: Once you’re 18 if this bill becomes law ... this bill would recognize you can have any procedure on your body you want to," said state Sen. Joey Fillingane (R) during a debate about the bill, according to the Associated Press .

Barbara Gauntt/AP Marchers voicing objection to House Bill 1125 prohibiting transgender-related healthcare in Mississippi for people under the age of 18 walk from the State Capitol to the governor's mansion following a rally at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., in support of trans youth Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2022.



The Senate vote comes less than a week after transgender activists protested at the state Capitol against the legislation. The American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi has urged the governor to veto the bill, calling the legislation an attempt to "penalize parents and healthcare providers for supporting Mississippi youth during their most challenging years."

Mississippi is one of several states with legislation that has considered restrictions for transgender treatments for people under 18. Earlier this month, Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) signed legislation that will limit access to puberty blockers, hormone treatments, and gender transition surgeries for people younger than 18.