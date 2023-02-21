Former Trump official says ex-president's 'name-calling' pushed him to DeSantis

A Trump administration veteran lambasted former President Donald Trump's brass-knuckles approach to politics as off-putting to voters.

Businessman Don Tapia, who briefly worked as the U.S. ambassador to Jamaica from 2019 to 2021, revealed that he plans to back Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), joining a chorus of former Trump administration officials who have left the Trump train ahead of the 2024 contest.

TRUMP COMPARES DESANTIS TO JEB BUSH IN LATEST ATTACK ON UNDECLARED 2024 CHALLENGER

“The name-calling has turned a lot of people off,” Tapia said when referring to Trump, according to Politico . “Let me tell you, we don’t like that.”

Tapia donated six-figures to Trump in his 2016 and 2020 campaigns, according to the report. He also reportedly gave over $50,000 to DeSantis's reelection bid. Tapia surmised that much of the Trumpworld will begin to flock toward DeSantis if he announces a run for president after having grown weary of Trump's antics.

DeSantis has been mum in public about his presidential ambitions, but behind the scenes has reportedly been eyeing a summertime campaign launch. He has consistently polled as a top Republican challenger to Trump in a hypothetical primary.

Trump, who declared his campaign last November, has been beta-testing disparaging nicknames for his potential foe, dubbing him "Ron DeSanctimonious," and rumored to be toying with others such as "Meatball Ron," though he has cast doubt on such reports publicly.

"I don’t even think about it — A very unimportant subject to me!!!" Trump claimed last week.

Belittling nicknames and fiery epithets were the hallmark of Trump's primary campaign style in 2016 when he bulldozed through roughly 16 other major candidates.

In the face of such diatribes, DeSantis has often dodged and ducked his way through questions about Trump, deferring to his record as governor of Florida as he seeks to steer clear of a preliminary or protracted verbal skirmish with Trump.

So far, Trump's only major Republican rival is former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, who declared her bid last week.

A cacophony of Trump administration veterans, such as former Attorney General William Barr and former national security adviser John Bolton, have been outspoken with their misgivings about their old boss following their departure from his administration.