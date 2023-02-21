Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
New York Post

NYC reportedly sells nearly $225M worth of COVID supplies for just $500K

By Bernadette Hogan, Bruce Golding,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gyCwC_0kv6hn5t00

City officials auctioned off nearly $225 million worth of surplus COVID-19 medical equipment and safety gear for just $500,000 — or a paltry 0.2 cents on the dollar, according to a stunning report Tuesday.

The bargain-basement sales included nearly 3,000 mechanical ventilators that cost taxpayers $12 million but were unloaded as “non-functioning medical equipment for scrap metal” at a rock-bottom price of just $24,600 on Jan. 24, according to nonprofit news website The City.

It reportedly took 28 truckloads for a Long Island junk dealer to haul off the once-scarce devices , which former Mayor Bill de Blasio had predicted would help the Big Apple “beat this crisis and prepare for the next.”

“This is a story about doing the impossible,” de Blasio bragged on April 21, 2020 . “We’d never made a ventilator before — and so we made thousands. We learned it would take a year — and so we did it in a month.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iJx5q_0kv6hn5t00
Nearly 3,000 ventilators costing taxpayers for $12 million were sold for only $24,600 on January 24th.
James Messerschmidt

De Blasio’s administration also overpaid for items that included 50,000 face shields at $6.70 each, compared to an average price at the start of the pandemic of $3.67, The City said, citing information from city Comptroller Brad Lander.

They’re now part of a massive lot of 701,000 face shields that were reportedly put up for auction last week with an opening bid of just $1,000, or 0.14 cents each.

The City blamed the epic markdowns on de Blasio’s decision to waive any oversight of his panic purchases, preventing then-Comptroller Scott Stringer from scrutinizing the emergency contracts.

One contract, for $9.1 million, reportedly went to controversial, New Jersey-based Digital Gadgets for ventilators that the company failed to deliver, then provided the city with N95 masks instead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aFjUv_0kv6hn5t00
City officials auctioned off nearly $225 million worth of surplus COVID-19 medical equipment and safety gear for just $500,000.
Paul Martinka

But the first masks it delivered were “poor quality or not FDA-certified,” even though the company charged $4 each while the average price was $3.10, according to Lander.

Digital Gadgets is owned by Charlie Tebele, a major donor to de Blasio and Gov. Kathy Hochul, who are both Democrats.

Last year, Tebele’s company was revealed to have charged the state $637 million — nearly twice the going rate — for COVID-19 test kits in a deal that critics have called “pay-for-play.”

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) said last month rejected Republican calls for an investigation, saying she took Hochul “at her word” that no wrongdoing was involved .

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R5o9C_0kv6hn5t00
NYC builds $900M PPE supply stockpile to prep for second COVID-19 wave

Some of the stuff the de Blasio administration bought came with expiration dates, including 2,800 cases of hand-sanitizing wipes that officials tried to sell for $56,000 on Jan. 12 even though the shelf life was set to end on Jan. 31, The City said.

An internal July 2022 email reportedly showed that an official with the Department of Citywide Administrative Services — which is handling the sales — voiced concern that if the public found out, it would lead to a probe into “over-buying during COVID.”

The email also said DCAS had “crafted talking points” following “direct consultation” with Mayor Eric Adams’ office, according to The City.

DCAS spokesperson Nick Benson told The City that the pandemic-related spending spree was needed to create a 90-day stockpile of supplies during “a dark and difficult time for all New Yorkers.”

“Thankfully, New Yorkers and our heroic frontline medical workers came together to avert some of the worst-case scenarios,” Benson added.

Benson also said that some surplus items were given away to Ukraine, Indonesia, Ghana, Haiti, South Africa or nonprofit organizations, and that auctioning off the rest for a pittance “is required by the city charter.”

During an unrelated, afternoon news conference at City Hall, Adams blamed the losses on a bureaucratic requirement that surplus purchases be sold off after 90 days.

“That’s just a bad rule,” he said. “COVID created an environment that none of us expected and so, we had to purchase far more than what we would have traditionally purchased.”

“So, somewhere in the charter rule, we need to state that under certain circumstances, we are not forced with, ‘Hey, it’s 90 days, let’s get rid of this stuff, no matter what the cost is that’s associated with it.'”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
AOC mocked on Twitter after the Democratic socialist bragged about squashing Amazon HQ in Queens
Queens, NY14 hours ago
NYC workers forced to strip as boss hunted for ‘stolen’ cash, lawsuit says
New York City, NY16 hours ago
Standing up to Beijing’s bullying: Turning point for Asian-Americans
New York City, NY7 hours ago
Former NYC teacher shamed by DOE head over his military service: lawsuit
New York City, NY16 hours ago
Hazmat-clad suspect kills NYC deli worker, robs another, cops say
New York City, NY14 hours ago
Anti-Semite who violently attacked three Jews in NYC, bragged he ‘didn’t even see a jail cell’ learns his fate
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Brazen bandits pistol-whipped elderly man, stole cash during NYC barbershop stickup: cops
New York City, NY11 hours ago
Different uniform, same Justin Verlander in Mets debut: ‘Pretty cool’
Jupiter, FL14 hours ago
New-look Nets know they have to keep picking up pace
Brooklyn, NY10 hours ago
Yankees’ Luis Severino gets extra strikeout thanks to pitch clock
New York City, NY2 hours ago
How Speedy Claxton has made Hofstra a powerhouse again
Hempstead, NY8 hours ago
Islanders continue to boost playoff chances with clinical win over Red Wings
Detroit, MI14 hours ago
Unlike other sports, NBA has wrecked its regular season
New York City, NY7 hours ago
Knicks’ hot streak coming against the NBA’s best
New York City, NY9 hours ago
Knicks’ Julius Randle bowled over Tom Thibodeau after hitting game-winner
New York City, NY17 hours ago
Struggling Rangers need to put chaos in rearview mirror
New York City, NY1 hour ago
Dre Davis leads shorthanded Seton Hall to rout of No. 20 Providence
Providence, RI12 hours ago
Rangers’ Artemi Panarin looks to be forcing connection with Patrick Kane
New York City, NY6 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy