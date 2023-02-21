From Lebanon Police Department :

Officers located a suspect matching the description of someone who had broken into vehicles on the eastern part of town overnight on February 20, 2023.

During the investigation, Alonzo Clark, 48, of Lebanon admitted to committing several vehicle burglaries.

Clark was arrested and charged with two counts each of theft and burglary.

More charges are pending as theft reports are being reviewed.

If you or someone you know was a victim of a vehicle burglary or vandalism recently and have not reported the incident, please call 615-444-2323, follow prompts for Dispatch and ask to speak to an officer.

The post Man Admits to Breaking into Several Cars in Lebanon appeared first on Wilson County Source .