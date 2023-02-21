Fort Myers aims to be a 15-Minute city as population increases

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Fort Myers population is booming.

“We have seen the population literally double in approximately two decades which is unheard of for municipalities,” said Fort Myers Public Information Officer Liz Bello-Matthews.

What used to be an appealing retirement destination is now attracting more young families.

“Those that are looking to raise their kids in an environment that is healthy, that has a lot of different options, they’re coming here,” said Bello-Matthews. “We’re excited about that.”

City officials are working to keep up with the growth. The city has 91 active projects, according to Fort Myers Director of Economic Development Steven Weathers.

“I would say probably a majority of those are housing, more higher density multi-family type housing,” Weathers said.

Weathers says the success of any city comes down to the success of its downtown.

“One of the things I’ve found in the cities I’ve worked in that makes a downtown appealing is I don’t have to go outside of the downtown for, say, a grocery store or for a gas station or for a dry cleaners,” Weathers said. “We really want to make this the 15-minute city.”

The 15-minute city is an urban planning concept where everyday necessities are easily accessible within a 15-minute walk or bike ride. This can promote more green spaces and cut down on carbon emissions.

Dr. Win Everham, a professor at the water school at FGCU, studies ecology and how to place people on a landscape in a sustainable way.

“From an environmental standpoint, if we’re driving less, we’re putting less carbon dioxide into the atmosphere,” Dr. Everham said. “We’re slowing the pace at which we’re changing the climate that we have to live with. I think most good 15-minute city approaches include a significant amount of green space within walking distance because we’re finding out that’s really good for people.”

This is a concept that is in the works for downtown Fort Myers.

“We don’t have enough green spaces, and we recognize that as a municipality, and we are looking to see where it is that we can add more parks,” said Bello-Matthews. “We expect by 2024 we will have a parks master plan that will be able to show the community what it is we’re going to do and within what time period.”

According to Dr. Everham, there is a market value to building in a different way.

“There are a lot of people who would like to have the 15-minute concept outside their door,” said Dr. Everham. “They would like to be able to walk to their grocery store or take a bike to their doctor’s office. Maybe there really are people who think, ‘yeah, I need a two-hour commute every day; I love that.’ I don’t know who they are. We need more options.”

Ditching the car is an option many residents enjoy in Mercato, a multi-use community in Naples developed back in 2008.

“Everything’s within walking distance,” said Mercato General Manager Michael McLean. “I think it was ahead of its time.”

McLean says the community has 92 condos, 43 single-family homes, and over 80 tenants.

“You can start at 6 a.m. at Yoga Loft or Cyclebar, go to Whole Foods and get your groceries, go shopping, go see a movie, and literally spend your entire day at Mercato,” McLean said.

As southwest Florida grows, more 15-minute communities are likely.

“You’re going to see a lot in the next three to five years that I think is going to be a lot better to improve the quality of life for so many residents,” said Bello-Matthews. “I know that we’re going to have a superb city that’s going to just build on what it already has. This city is very special. It’s very charming. It has so much history. It has so much personality. As a city, as a municipality, we are recognizing that and finding more ways to bring that to light so that everybody can see that too.”